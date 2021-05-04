Organisational Development Specialist

A well-established company is recruiting for a

ORGANISATIONAL DEVELOPMENT SPECIALIST CONTRACT

RANDBURG

Purpose of the role:

The purpose of the role is to be accountable for the development and implementation of tactical work plans and the formulation of associated Organisational Development practices. This is to contribute towards overall organisational effectiveness in the Human Capital context.

Requirements:

B degree in Human Resources or related

Registration with Human Capital Professional bodies

5 years in Human Capital Specialist/Generalist Roles

3 years in an Organisational Development role

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed] .

If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

organizational development

strategy

