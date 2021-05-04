Outbound Call Centre Agent

Purpose of the Job

The purpose of the job it is to follow up with customers and to satisfy all premium customers by increasing, developing and retaining the customer base through relationship building, using knowledge, skill and tools first time every time. Provide premium helps desk digital support through online/cellphone applications /email and case management providing an end to end customer engagement and effective decision making to offer an alternative solution, which may include cross-selling/upselling through a detailed needs analysis.

Below is the requirement:

24 months customer service experience or contact centre experience essential (Matric)

or

12 months experience in a frontline customer service or contact centre environment (a 3 year completed Tertiary Qualification in Finance)

OR

6 months experience in a frontline customer service or contact centre environment (Technical Qualification i.e. A+ or C+)

Previous Call Centre, Retail, Hospitality or FMCG / Digital (Technology) customer facing experience highly recommended

General understanding of complex billing and payment concepts, credits and rebates and re billing calculations.

Must be credit and criminal clear.

Ability and willing to work rotational shifts.

Desired Skills:

Retentions

Sales

Customer service

Outbound sales

Client retentions

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years FMCG

2 to 5 years Call Centre Operator

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position