Outbound Sales Consultant

Job Purpose:
Conduct outbound policy sales. Initiate the customer relationship and meet various KPIs. Connect with the customer, conduct needs analysis and propose customer solutions. Consultant requires a solid knowledge of products and market, their characteristics include a focus on growth of the brand.
Education:
Matric / Grade 12 or SAQA Accredited Equivalent (Essential)
Regulatory Exam 5 (Advantageous);
Wealth Management Qualification (Advantageous)
Experience:
2 or more years telephonic sales experience (Essential);
Experience in cold calling (Advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- Outbound Call Centre
- Outbound Sales
- Life Insurance