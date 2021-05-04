Portfolio Analyst & Operations Associate at Candidate Connect

Seeking a highly motivated individual to provide support to the senior analysts and management team of a boutique, high net worth, private wealth company.
Requires a high level of attention to detail, superior communication skills and able to work well within a collaborative team approach.
Required skills and personal attributes:
- Business degree: B.Com/B.Bus.Sci. Progress towards CFA/CFP beneficial.
- 1-3 years experience in Financial Services, in particular with FAIS
- Highly analytical
- Attention to detail
- Commitment to client service
Key job functions, duties and responsibilities:
- Portfolio Reporting: preparing, populating, reviewing and developing client reports
- Client Portfolio Management: assisting consultants in the general oversight and management of client portfolios
- Research & Analysis: fund performance review; analysis of investment opportunities
About The Employer:
Boutique, high net worth, private wealth company