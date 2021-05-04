Product Owner

Role Purpose:

Responsible for maintaining the Product backlog by making sure that it is up to date in terms of priorities and aligned with the vision of the product.

The Product Owner represents the Business or User and is accountable for collaborating with the Client to define what features will be present in the product release.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications:

Business or Comp Science related degree (advantageous)

Matric

Experience Required:

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in a Product Owner role (advantageous).

Experience in Business Analysis.

Experience in designing and launching Cloud-based Systems (advantageous).

Domain knowledge and experience in Healthcare is highly advantageous.

Valid Driver’s Licence and car owner – required to travel.

Knowledge and Skills:

Ability to gather and parse the opinions of multiple Stakeholders, often acting as the middleman between your Development Team and other Company Leaders.

Extensive knowledge and application of Product Management Principles.

Proven ability to influence cross-functional Teams without formal direct Line Management authority.

Demonstrated success defining and launching successful Products.

Technical competence:

Experience in JIRA, DevOps, and Big Query (advantageous).

SQL skills (advantageous).

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Excellent organisational, analytical and Project Management skills.

Results and performance-oriented with an ability to measure Product Business value, for the Company and Clients.

Understanding of latest trends and developments in Product Management.

Duties and deliverables:

Help gather high-level requirements through market analysis, which contributes to high-level roadmap and strategy.

Perform core Business Analysis functions, elicit, analyse, validate, and document requirements for the Product and Development Teams.

Initiative and run Product pilots.

Manage special project initiatives, including the setup and delivery of program plans.

The ability to troubleshoot with our Engineering, Sales and Customer Service Teams.

Ensure that Products/Services are discovered, designed, enhanced and packaged to deliver meaningful, differentiated and easy to experience value for Healthcare providers.

Ensure ongoing collaboration and integration across all Company Teams, throughout the Products lifecycle.

Adopts an Agile and iterative approach to getting things done.

Has an intimate understanding of a Healthcare provider’s world and their respective Revenue Cycle Management & Business-related needs. Proposes appropriate Digital solutions to address these needs.

Understands and translates market requirements with substantiated market feedback.

Helps define the roadmap with the Head of Product and ensures that they are understood by all relevant Company’s Stakeholders.

Can translate the high-level roadmap into a sprint-delivery model.

Manages the process to quickly test concepts, hypothesis and minimal viable Products with Clients and internal Stakeholders.

Prioritises Product backlogs focused on Client value, Client growth and revenue.

Works closely with the Digital Team to ensure Agile Development and successful Product delivery.

Collaborates with multiple cross-functional Teams (including Business insights, Digital, Client Service, Marketing and Training Teams) to ensure that Product Designs and end to end Client experiences are defined through behaviour design.

Is the Product expert.

Ensures that competitor activities and offerings are well understood.

Identifies and evaluates complementary 3rd party Products to assess Product-market fit and revenue potential. Determines priority within the existing roadmap.

Ensures ongoing monitoring of Product value to Clients and proposes and prioritizes product enhancements to deliver continuous value.

Ensures ongoing monitoring of Product budgeting and revenue tracking to aid in decisions, holding other Stakeholders accountable and determining success benchmarks.

Facilitate cooperation and alignment across all Company Teams.

To ensure Product releases are in line with trending behaviour design and User interface standards.

Behavioural & Leadership Competence:

Strong purpose-driven value system, aligned to the Company’s Vision and Purpose.

Embrace and live to the Company’s values.

A naturally positive attitude and disposition.

Able to contribute to an enthusiastic Team dynamic, with a passion to succeed and a delivery-focused mindset.

Ability and willingness to adapt and deviate from the plans when uncovering new insights or when priorities shift.

Relationship builder.

Curious and continuous learning oriented.

Structured thinker, communicator and executor.

Work well and build relationships with cross-functional Teams and ensure collaboration and buy-in from a wide range of Stakeholders.

Problem solving effectively.

Be analytical and detail oriented.

Ability to listen, understand and interpret.

Be a creative and an out-of-the-box thinker.

Be self-motivated and enthusiastic.

Be persuasive.

Be output and results driven.

Be resilient and work well under pressure.

Self-confident, assertive.

Commitment to delivering value to the internal and external Client.

Tech-savvy and forward/future thinking.

Has a growth mindset attitude.

Builds trust and credibility.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Designing and Launching Cloud-based Systems

Healthcare experience

Product Management Principles

JIRA

DevOps

Big Query

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Owner / Entrepreneur

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is an information-intensive industry, involving complex interactions between different parties, ranging from medical professionals and patients to medical aids and healthcare stakeholders.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

