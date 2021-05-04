Product Owner

May 4, 2021

Role Purpose:

  • Responsible for maintaining the Product backlog by making sure that it is up to date in terms of priorities and aligned with the vision of the product.
  • The Product Owner represents the Business or User and is accountable for collaborating with the Client to define what features will be present in the product release.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications:

  • Business or Comp Science related degree (advantageous)
  • Matric

Experience Required:

  • A minimum of 2 years’ experience in a Product Owner role (advantageous).
  • Experience in Business Analysis.
  • Experience in designing and launching Cloud-based Systems (advantageous).
  • Domain knowledge and experience in Healthcare is highly advantageous.
  • Valid Driver’s Licence and car owner – required to travel.

Knowledge and Skills:

  • Ability to gather and parse the opinions of multiple Stakeholders, often acting as the middleman between your Development Team and other Company Leaders.
  • Extensive knowledge and application of Product Management Principles.
  • Proven ability to influence cross-functional Teams without formal direct Line Management authority.
  • Demonstrated success defining and launching successful Products.

Technical competence:

  • Experience in JIRA, DevOps, and Big Query (advantageous).
  • SQL skills (advantageous).
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
  • Excellent organisational, analytical and Project Management skills.
  • Results and performance-oriented with an ability to measure Product Business value, for the Company and Clients.
  • Understanding of latest trends and developments in Product Management.

Duties and deliverables:

  • Help gather high-level requirements through market analysis, which contributes to high-level roadmap and strategy.
  • Perform core Business Analysis functions, elicit, analyse, validate, and document requirements for the Product and Development Teams.
  • Initiative and run Product pilots.
  • Manage special project initiatives, including the setup and delivery of program plans.
  • The ability to troubleshoot with our Engineering, Sales and Customer Service Teams.
  • Ensure that Products/Services are discovered, designed, enhanced and packaged to deliver meaningful, differentiated and easy to experience value for Healthcare providers.
  • Ensure ongoing collaboration and integration across all Company Teams, throughout the Products lifecycle.
  • Adopts an Agile and iterative approach to getting things done.
  • Has an intimate understanding of a Healthcare provider’s world and their respective Revenue Cycle Management & Business-related needs. Proposes appropriate Digital solutions to address these needs.
  • Understands and translates market requirements with substantiated market feedback.
  • Helps define the roadmap with the Head of Product and ensures that they are understood by all relevant Company’s Stakeholders.
  • Can translate the high-level roadmap into a sprint-delivery model.
  • Manages the process to quickly test concepts, hypothesis and minimal viable Products with Clients and internal Stakeholders.
  • Prioritises Product backlogs focused on Client value, Client growth and revenue.
  • Works closely with the Digital Team to ensure Agile Development and successful Product delivery.
  • Collaborates with multiple cross-functional Teams (including Business insights, Digital, Client Service, Marketing and Training Teams) to ensure that Product Designs and end to end Client experiences are defined through behaviour design.
  • Is the Product expert.
  • Ensures that competitor activities and offerings are well understood.
  • Identifies and evaluates complementary 3rd party Products to assess Product-market fit and revenue potential. Determines priority within the existing roadmap.
  • Ensures ongoing monitoring of Product value to Clients and proposes and prioritizes product enhancements to deliver continuous value.
  • Ensures ongoing monitoring of Product budgeting and revenue tracking to aid in decisions, holding other Stakeholders accountable and determining success benchmarks.
  • Facilitate cooperation and alignment across all Company Teams.
  • To ensure Product releases are in line with trending behaviour design and User interface standards.

Behavioural & Leadership Competence:

  • Strong purpose-driven value system, aligned to the Company’s Vision and Purpose.
  • Embrace and live to the Company’s values.
  • A naturally positive attitude and disposition.
  • Able to contribute to an enthusiastic Team dynamic, with a passion to succeed and a delivery-focused mindset.
  • Ability and willingness to adapt and deviate from the plans when uncovering new insights or when priorities shift.
  • Relationship builder.
  • Curious and continuous learning oriented.
  • Structured thinker, communicator and executor.
  • Work well and build relationships with cross-functional Teams and ensure collaboration and buy-in from a wide range of Stakeholders.
  • Problem solving effectively.
  • Be analytical and detail oriented.
  • Ability to listen, understand and interpret.
  • Be a creative and an out-of-the-box thinker.
  • Be self-motivated and enthusiastic.
  • Be persuasive.
  • Be output and results driven.
  • Be resilient and work well under pressure.
  • Self-confident, assertive.
  • Commitment to delivering value to the internal and external Client.
  • Tech-savvy and forward/future thinking.
  • Has a growth mindset attitude.
  • Builds trust and credibility.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Designing and Launching Cloud-based Systems
  • Healthcare experience
  • Product Management Principles
  • JIRA
  • DevOps
  • Big Query
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Business Owner / Entrepreneur

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is an information-intensive industry, involving complex interactions between different parties, ranging from medical professionals and patients to medical aids and healthcare stakeholders.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid and Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position