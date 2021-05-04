Role Purpose:
- Responsible for maintaining the Product backlog by making sure that it is up to date in terms of priorities and aligned with the vision of the product.
- The Product Owner represents the Business or User and is accountable for collaborating with the Client to define what features will be present in the product release.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications:
- Business or Comp Science related degree (advantageous)
- Matric
Experience Required:
- A minimum of 2 years’ experience in a Product Owner role (advantageous).
- Experience in Business Analysis.
- Experience in designing and launching Cloud-based Systems (advantageous).
- Domain knowledge and experience in Healthcare is highly advantageous.
- Valid Driver’s Licence and car owner – required to travel.
Knowledge and Skills:
- Ability to gather and parse the opinions of multiple Stakeholders, often acting as the middleman between your Development Team and other Company Leaders.
- Extensive knowledge and application of Product Management Principles.
- Proven ability to influence cross-functional Teams without formal direct Line Management authority.
- Demonstrated success defining and launching successful Products.
Technical competence:
- Experience in JIRA, DevOps, and Big Query (advantageous).
- SQL skills (advantageous).
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Excellent organisational, analytical and Project Management skills.
- Results and performance-oriented with an ability to measure Product Business value, for the Company and Clients.
- Understanding of latest trends and developments in Product Management.
Duties and deliverables:
- Help gather high-level requirements through market analysis, which contributes to high-level roadmap and strategy.
- Perform core Business Analysis functions, elicit, analyse, validate, and document requirements for the Product and Development Teams.
- Initiative and run Product pilots.
- Manage special project initiatives, including the setup and delivery of program plans.
- The ability to troubleshoot with our Engineering, Sales and Customer Service Teams.
- Ensure that Products/Services are discovered, designed, enhanced and packaged to deliver meaningful, differentiated and easy to experience value for Healthcare providers.
- Ensure ongoing collaboration and integration across all Company Teams, throughout the Products lifecycle.
- Adopts an Agile and iterative approach to getting things done.
- Has an intimate understanding of a Healthcare provider’s world and their respective Revenue Cycle Management & Business-related needs. Proposes appropriate Digital solutions to address these needs.
- Understands and translates market requirements with substantiated market feedback.
- Helps define the roadmap with the Head of Product and ensures that they are understood by all relevant Company’s Stakeholders.
- Can translate the high-level roadmap into a sprint-delivery model.
- Manages the process to quickly test concepts, hypothesis and minimal viable Products with Clients and internal Stakeholders.
- Prioritises Product backlogs focused on Client value, Client growth and revenue.
- Works closely with the Digital Team to ensure Agile Development and successful Product delivery.
- Collaborates with multiple cross-functional Teams (including Business insights, Digital, Client Service, Marketing and Training Teams) to ensure that Product Designs and end to end Client experiences are defined through behaviour design.
- Is the Product expert.
- Ensures that competitor activities and offerings are well understood.
- Identifies and evaluates complementary 3rd party Products to assess Product-market fit and revenue potential. Determines priority within the existing roadmap.
- Ensures ongoing monitoring of Product value to Clients and proposes and prioritizes product enhancements to deliver continuous value.
- Ensures ongoing monitoring of Product budgeting and revenue tracking to aid in decisions, holding other Stakeholders accountable and determining success benchmarks.
- Facilitate cooperation and alignment across all Company Teams.
- To ensure Product releases are in line with trending behaviour design and User interface standards.
Behavioural & Leadership Competence:
- Strong purpose-driven value system, aligned to the Company’s Vision and Purpose.
- Embrace and live to the Company’s values.
- A naturally positive attitude and disposition.
- Able to contribute to an enthusiastic Team dynamic, with a passion to succeed and a delivery-focused mindset.
- Ability and willingness to adapt and deviate from the plans when uncovering new insights or when priorities shift.
- Relationship builder.
- Curious and continuous learning oriented.
- Structured thinker, communicator and executor.
- Work well and build relationships with cross-functional Teams and ensure collaboration and buy-in from a wide range of Stakeholders.
- Problem solving effectively.
- Be analytical and detail oriented.
- Ability to listen, understand and interpret.
- Be a creative and an out-of-the-box thinker.
- Be self-motivated and enthusiastic.
- Be persuasive.
- Be output and results driven.
- Be resilient and work well under pressure.
- Self-confident, assertive.
- Commitment to delivering value to the internal and external Client.
- Tech-savvy and forward/future thinking.
- Has a growth mindset attitude.
- Builds trust and credibility.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Designing and Launching Cloud-based Systems
- Healthcare experience
- Product Management Principles
- JIRA
- DevOps
- Big Query
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Owner / Entrepreneur
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is an information-intensive industry, involving complex interactions between different parties, ranging from medical professionals and patients to medical aids and healthcare stakeholders.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Provident Fund