Production Manager

Reporting to: Factories Manager

Summary

The Production Manager is responsible for the technical management, supervision and control to ensure that the production lines run without any problems and with the minimum downtime. Ensuring continuous efficient and timely manufacture and delivery of appropriate quality products according to client specifications.

Working together with supervisors and top management, he lastly needs to ensure that products manufactured adheres to other safety / industry-related regulations.

Required

South African Citizen / Permanent Resident (with valid SA ID)

At least 5 years’ experience of successful production / maintenance management in a manufacturing plant

Degree/Diploma in Production; and / or Operations Management; and / or

Relevant Technical Qualification.

Advantageous: Production Qualification – Degree or Diploma in Production Management

Excellent communication skills in English and Afrikaans

Skills:

Production Management experience

Extensive knowledge of both Coal fired and HFO Boilers (heavy furnace oil)

Mechanical and Electrical knowledge, preferably from the Trades (not negotiable)

Experience in Hydraulics and Pneumatics.

Understanding of the Raw Materials and why/where they are to be used.

EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) manufacturing process, preferably from within Industry or Plastics background.

Ability to read drawings.

Understand Moulds and Machinery to make requisite changes when required.

Knowledge of wet and dry vacuum systems.

Compressed air

Water cooling and Circulation systems knowledge.

Supervisor experience

Key Performance Areas:

To perform this role successfully, the appointed individual must be able to perform each essential duty / key performance area exceptionally well. This list of key performance areas is not exhaustive and may be changed / supplemented to accommodate business needs from time to time:

Manage and support SHEQ initiatives and objectives.

Define, propose and implement the annual production schedules.

Cost management of products and assist with new product costings models.

Analyse budgets and continuously control production costs and identify / rectify waste measures.

Manage all activities within the production process, including maintenance and the workforce.

Handle stock of raw materials received from the warehouse used in production.

Manage all teams within your production department.

Create and implement organisational / production changes on an operative level.

Focus on growing the business and revenue by implementing necessary changes to product / production line to enter new markets or grow existing areas.

Reporting (costs, maintenance, productivity, etc)

Manage production of specialised products, such as

Polyphen (Block Production):

EPS and Heitz:

etc

Manage maintenance teamKey Competencies:

Excellent communication, numeracy and computer literacy skills.

Good people management skills and management of staff.

Identifying problems and implement preventative strategies to minimise risk.

Being able to develop good working relationships and trust with various teams.

Strong problem-solving skills, analytic ability and be very detail oriented.

Working well with many different departments and external suppliers.

Always keeping the end-user/customer in mind.

Being results and deadline driven.

Strong management skills

Results Oriented

Team leader

Fostering Innovation

Technical Expertise

Project management skills

Flexibility

Leadership and interpersonal skills

Problem solving skills

IT and numerical skills

Communication skills

Motivational Support

Empowering others

Managing Change

Managing Performance

Analytical Thinking

Production Management

Inquisitiveness

Desired Skills:

Hydraulics

Steam

Electrical

Manufacturing

Production Management

Maintenance Management

Pneumatics

Boilers

Vacuum Systems

Water Cooling

Compressed Air

Manufacturing Operations

Factory Management

Plastic

Coal Fired Boilers

Mechanical

Hydraulic

EPS

Polystyrene

Moulds

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Industrial Goods Manufacturing

5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Large South African manufacturer and distributor of decorative hardware.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

