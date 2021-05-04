Production Manager at Drake International

Our Client manufactures injection mounding components to the automotive sector. They are looking for a production manager to join the expanding teamMust have requirements:
- Grade 12 (Matric)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Business
- 5+ year’s experience of leadership and management
- Proficient computer Skills
- Flexible to work weekends and overtime as needed.
- Own Car
Duties & Responsibilities
- Participates in monthly site safety review to understand problem areas and establish plans to improve overall safety record and reduce [URL Removed] the safety of workplace for associates through coordination of efforts with the Health and Safety team and adhering to standards
- Ensure quality of products and services for our customers
- Ensure on time delivery of parts and services for customers
- Responsible for Productivity and Cost
- Promote Core Values and Systems
- Lead Change
- Facilitate, coach and motivate leaders and associates
- Establish clear goals and tasks to achieve short term and long term corporate goals
- Manage, teach and lead lean manufacturing practices and systems
- Ensure proper scheduling and staffing to meet customer needs
- Follow problem solving guidelines to identify the root cause of problems, and develop actions to contain, correct and prevent their re occurrence
- Administer company policies and procedures
- Promote continuous improvement activities, such as, but not limited to, problem solving, and cross functional teams.
- Promote the manufacturing system, policies and goals
Staff Management:
- Responsible for the overall direction, coordination and management of the manufacturing area staff of 120 people, which include supervisors, team leaders and Setters.
- Conduct timely and complete performance evaluations of direct associates, and ensure timely and complete performance evaluation of associates reporting under indirect supervision
- Assess subordinates skill sets, current and future development needs and take steps to mentor and develop them appropriately
- Service Specific Activities
- Responsible for leading day to day operations of a manufacturing location/area to include safety, quality, efficiency’s and meeting customer expectations. Provides leadership to supervision and employees and ensures they have the proper tools to perform their job safely and efficiently.
- Engages the team in identifying and implementing continuous improvement projects.
- Engages production floor employees in problem resolution
- Utilising Lean Manufacturing techniques as needed.
- Performs necessary administrative functions such as budgetary administration, employee safety, performance reviews and employee counselling.
- Participates in weekly forecast calls to meet customer’s shipment deadlines.
- Reviews and updates Key Performance Indicators KPIs
- Attends pre-shift meetings to observe and provide feedback to operations team focusing on continuous improvement.
- Conducts Behaviour-Based Safety observations.
- Meet with Planning and Operations team members to discuss production schedules and changes in the schedule that are needed.
- Coordinates with the Maintenance Department to prioritise maintenance work orders in an effort to improve Overall Equipment Effectiveness and downtime.
- Ensures employees are properly trained in all aspects of their jobs.
- Works with Quality team to review Quality issues through HFI and scrap process.
- May participate in Union Leadership/Management meetings and follows-up as necessary if site is unionised.
- Performs other duties as assigned.
Candidate must be able to :
- Deadline driven/ have sense of urgency
- Responsible & Attention to detail and able to demonstrate accuracy.
- Have Excellent trouble shooting skills and ability to diagnose and complete repairs
- able to take direction and be self-motivated, work under high pressure situations
- Interpersonal skills – maintaining good working relationships.
Candidate needs to be able to start immediatelyIf you have not heard from us with in a week, please take it as your application was unsuccessful.
About The Employer:
Drake International