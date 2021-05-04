Production Manager at Drake International

Our Client manufactures injection mounding components to the automotive sector. They are looking for a production manager to join the expanding teamMust have requirements:

  • Grade 12 (Matric)
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Business
  • 5+ year’s experience of leadership and management
  • Proficient computer Skills
  • Flexible to work weekends and overtime as needed.
  • Own Car

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Participates in monthly site safety review to understand problem areas and establish plans to improve overall safety record and reduce [URL Removed] the safety of workplace for associates through coordination of efforts with the Health and Safety team and adhering to standards
  • Ensure quality of products and services for our customers
  • Ensure on time delivery of parts and services for customers
  • Responsible for Productivity and Cost
  • Promote Core Values and Systems
  • Lead Change
  • Facilitate, coach and motivate leaders and associates
  • Establish clear goals and tasks to achieve short term and long term corporate goals
  • Manage, teach and lead lean manufacturing practices and systems
  • Ensure proper scheduling and staffing to meet customer needs
  • Follow problem solving guidelines to identify the root cause of problems, and develop actions to contain, correct and prevent their re occurrence
  • Administer company policies and procedures
  • Promote continuous improvement activities, such as, but not limited to, problem solving, and cross functional teams.
  • Promote the manufacturing system, policies and goals

Staff Management:

  • Responsible for the overall direction, coordination and management of the manufacturing area staff of 120 people, which include supervisors, team leaders and Setters.
  • Conduct timely and complete performance evaluations of direct associates, and ensure timely and complete performance evaluation of associates reporting under indirect supervision
  • Assess subordinates skill sets, current and future development needs and take steps to mentor and develop them appropriately
  • Service Specific Activities
  • Responsible for leading day to day operations of a manufacturing location/area to include safety, quality, efficiency’s and meeting customer expectations. Provides leadership to supervision and employees and ensures they have the proper tools to perform their job safely and efficiently.
  • Engages the team in identifying and implementing continuous improvement projects.
  • Engages production floor employees in problem resolution
  • Utilising Lean Manufacturing techniques as needed.
  • Performs necessary administrative functions such as budgetary administration, employee safety, performance reviews and employee counselling.
  • Participates in weekly forecast calls to meet customer’s shipment deadlines.
  • Reviews and updates Key Performance Indicators KPIs
  • Attends pre-shift meetings to observe and provide feedback to operations team focusing on continuous improvement.
  • Conducts Behaviour-Based Safety observations.
  • Meet with Planning and Operations team members to discuss production schedules and changes in the schedule that are needed.
  • Coordinates with the Maintenance Department to prioritise maintenance work orders in an effort to improve Overall Equipment Effectiveness and downtime.
  • Ensures employees are properly trained in all aspects of their jobs.
  • Works with Quality team to review Quality issues through HFI and scrap process.
  • May participate in Union Leadership/Management meetings and follows-up as necessary if site is unionised.
  • Performs other duties as assigned.

Candidate must be able to :

  • Deadline driven/ have sense of urgency
  • Responsible & Attention to detail and able to demonstrate accuracy.
  • Have Excellent trouble shooting skills and ability to diagnose and complete repairs
  • able to take direction and be self-motivated, work under high pressure situations
  • Interpersonal skills – maintaining good working relationships.

