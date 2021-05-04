Project Manager

May 4, 2021

Project Manager
Location

 Cape Town
Region:

 Western Cape
Contract Type:

 Permanent
iOCO Job Category:

 Leadership
Location:

 Cape Town
Requirement:

 Must come from a Learning & Dev background
The Role
Essential functions:

  • Learner contracts
  • LMS system updates
  • Manage client projects from start to finish
  • Ensure the success of project
Skills and Experience
Qualification Essential Competency:

  • Project Management certificate/exposure experience (2 years)

Experience required:

  • Project management
  • Learnerships
  • SETA, IT180, LMS system, 12H
Other
Work environment:

  • Open office

Travel:

  • Yes

Salary: Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years experience required.

Please note that if you have not been contacted within 7 days of your application, please consider your application unsuccessful. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. You are welcome to call our offices for more information on [Phone Number Removed];.

