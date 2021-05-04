Property Operations Manager – Mpumalanga

A Property Operations Manager is required for a large Commercial Property Group based in Kriel, Mpumalanga. RNEG

Main purpose / objective of the position:

Inspection of buildings, management and control of service- and maintenance contractors, managementand control of tenant installations and execution of building relevant activities as predetermined by Property Manager and Centre Manager

Requirements

A minimum of 3 years experience in Facilities / Operations Management.

Minimum qualification Grade 12.

Electrical, Mechanical or Construction background and Technical skills would be a recommendation.

Key Performance

Budgeting & Expense Control

Building Management & Administration

Tenant Installations, Revamps & Upgrades

People Management (Internal & External)

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

Please note AJ Personnel is responsible for the recruitment process.

Our client may expire jobs at their own discretion.

AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position