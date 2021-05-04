Python Developer

Python developer with a minimum of 3 years of Python development experience. (Must have 3 years paid work as a software developer).

Remote working team so you need to have your own personal working environment (we do not supply any hardware) including internet connectivity.

Our ideal candidate would have the following experience:

AWS Skills:

– AWS SAM

– AWS CLI

– CloudFormation

– CloudWatch

Python:

– SQLAlchemy

Javascript

– React

– Angular

Nice to have:

Some exposure to GraphQL

AWS Serverless

Aurora MySQL

Desired Skills:

Python

AWS

Git

Mysql

Python Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We are a small team that build and manage Platform as a Service product offerings. We have long term contracts in place and are looking to grow the team starting with committed hours per month.

Most of the team are already located outside of South Africa so there could be international relocation opportunities in the future if the company continues to grow.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Contract

hourly rate

