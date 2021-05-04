Python developer with a minimum of 3 years of Python development experience. (Must have 3 years paid work as a software developer).
Remote working team so you need to have your own personal working environment (we do not supply any hardware) including internet connectivity.
Our ideal candidate would have the following experience:
AWS Skills:
– AWS SAM
– AWS CLI
– CloudFormation
– CloudWatch
Python:
– SQLAlchemy
Javascript
– React
– Angular
Nice to have:
Some exposure to GraphQL
AWS Serverless
Aurora MySQL
Desired Skills:
- Python
- AWS
- Git
- Mysql
- Python Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
We are a small team that build and manage Platform as a Service product offerings. We have long term contracts in place and are looking to grow the team starting with committed hours per month.
Most of the team are already located outside of South Africa so there could be international relocation opportunities in the future if the company continues to grow.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Contract
- hourly rate