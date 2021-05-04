Quality Assurance Manager. at Headhunters

May 4, 2021

Our client, a market leader in the food sector, is seeking an experienced Quality Assurance Manager.

Requirements:

  • Previous management / senior position in Quality in FMCG industry (Beverages Industry Beneficial)
  • Previous experience with the requirements and accreditation of:
    • FSA
    • HACAP
    • ISO 22 000
  • Working knowledge of OHSA (Occupational Health and Safety)
  • Food Technologist qualification advantageous

The candidate will be responsible for:

  • To develop, manage and control the quality assurance function and to ensure the companys products meet the highest quality standards, customer expectations and compliance requirements

To perform trials to develop products.

  • Management of, and responsibility for Quality Control within the plant.
    • ISO22000 Management and Training
    • Manage internal and external audits (FSA)
    • Design, manage and audit info systems
    • Perform & manage risk assessments (HACCP)
    • Prepare quality procedures, SOP’s and check sheets and implement
    • Manage finished and in process product quality
    • Manage quality incident investigations
    • Investigate and respond to customer complaints
    • Facilitate finished and in process quality related problem solving
  • Raw Material Management
    • Develop raw material specifications quality docs and suppliers approval process
    • Oversee microbial analysis on incoming raw materials and certificate of analysis
  • Management of onsite Lab.
    • Review micro analysis results and initiate appropriate corrective action
    • Manage long term integrity of laboratory equipment and systems
  • Management of BOM maintenance and development.
  • Management of Water Treatment Plants
  • Management of CIP Processes
  • Oversight on in house R&D
  • Assistance with OHSA

Learn more/Apply for this position