Quality Assurance Manager. at Headhunters

Our client, a market leader in the food sector, is seeking an experienced Quality Assurance Manager.

Requirements:

Previous management / senior position in Quality in FMCG industry (Beverages Industry Beneficial)

Previous experience with the requirements and accreditation of: FSA HACAP ISO 22 000

Working knowledge of OHSA (Occupational Health and Safety)

Food Technologist qualification advantageous

The candidate will be responsible for:

To develop, manage and control the quality assurance function and to ensure the companys products meet the highest quality standards, customer expectations and compliance requirements

To perform trials to develop products.

Management of, and responsibility for Quality Control within the plant. ISO22000 Management and Training Manage internal and external audits (FSA) Design, manage and audit info systems Perform & manage risk assessments (HACCP) Prepare quality procedures, SOP’s and check sheets and implement Manage finished and in process product quality Manage quality incident investigations Investigate and respond to customer complaints Facilitate finished and in process quality related problem solving

Raw Material Management Develop raw material specifications quality docs and suppliers approval process Oversee microbial analysis on incoming raw materials and certificate of analysis

Management of onsite Lab. Review micro analysis results and initiate appropriate corrective action Manage long term integrity of laboratory equipment and systems

Management of BOM maintenance and development.

Management of Water Treatment Plants

Management of CIP Processes

Oversight on in house R&D

Assistance with OHSA

