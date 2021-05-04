Quality Assurance Manager. at Headhunters

Our client, a market leader in the food sector, is seeking an experienced Quality Assurance Manager.
Requirements:
- Previous management / senior position in Quality in FMCG industry (Beverages Industry Beneficial)
- Previous experience with the requirements and accreditation of:
- FSA
- HACAP
- ISO 22 000
- Working knowledge of OHSA (Occupational Health and Safety)
- Food Technologist qualification advantageous
The candidate will be responsible for:
- To develop, manage and control the quality assurance function and to ensure the companys products meet the highest quality standards, customer expectations and compliance requirements
To perform trials to develop products.
- Management of, and responsibility for Quality Control within the plant.
- ISO22000 Management and Training
- Manage internal and external audits (FSA)
- Design, manage and audit info systems
- Perform & manage risk assessments (HACCP)
- Prepare quality procedures, SOP’s and check sheets and implement
- Manage finished and in process product quality
- Manage quality incident investigations
- Investigate and respond to customer complaints
- Facilitate finished and in process quality related problem solving
- Raw Material Management
- Develop raw material specifications quality docs and suppliers approval process
- Oversee microbial analysis on incoming raw materials and certificate of analysis
- Management of onsite Lab.
- Review micro analysis results and initiate appropriate corrective action
- Manage long term integrity of laboratory equipment and systems
- Management of BOM maintenance and development.
- Management of Water Treatment Plants
- Management of CIP Processes
- Oversight on in house R&D
- Assistance with OHSA