Quality Inspector – Engineering RAIL

Quality Inspector:
JobPurpose
-To inspect, measure and test components, parts and assemblies
-To perform quality qualification inspection of supplier parts Local
And global components, in house process inspection. Document
Control.
Qualifications & Exp
5 – 10 years as a quality inspector & auditing background (preferably Laboratory Experience)
Ability to solve technical problems
Adherence to company policies and procedures including Quality Assurance and safety
knowlege of Health and safety
ms office
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Sound verbal and written communication skills
QC Audit experience
Quality management systems experience
Responsibilities:
Set up and operate test equipment to check the quality of the Brake Pads and Block (Carbon Fibre Products).
Control and monitoring of measuring and test equipment and ensure all measuring equipment are within their calibration schedule or status.
Evaluate engineering proposals, shop drawings and design comments to ensure conformance with established safety and design criteria, and recommend approval or disapproval
Do regular reporting on findings, keep record of all operations and test reports
Collaborate with production personnel to identify, define and solve quality problems
Conduct daily inspections of incoming goods, in-process, Final process and pre delivery parts.
Conduct FAI inspections at suppliers’ premises for quality control and assurance programs.
Compile a report to highlight any equipment failures, product defects, materials and identify the cause of errors or other problems
Conduct internal and Supplier quality audits and compile a report, follow up on closing of open Audit items.
Conduct Weekly/Monthly OHS inspections and compile a report
Daily/Weekly NCR reports to be updated and sent to the necessary stakeholders.
Liaise with production supervisors to Plan for daily in-process and final inspections
Join daily Gemba meetings to align business deliverables (Daily/weekly/monthly targets)
Analyse and interpret test information to resolve design-related problems
Plan method and sequence of operations for testing parts and assemblies
Must do the following testing:
o Rheometer Test
- o Hardness Test
- o Weight Density Test
- o Sieve Check
- o Pull Test
- Reporting, Monitoring and following up of internal and external non-conformances
- Achieve qulaity targets
- Daily requirements/ inspections o Weld inspections
- o Paint inspections & Process
- o Incoming Part / component inspections/ dimensional measuring
- o CMM (coordinate measuring machine) ability to operate the measuring equipment to perform measuring of components.
Desired Skills:
- quality inspections
- engineering
- quality audits
- Measure Materials
- LEAN Engineering
- Visual Inspection
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma