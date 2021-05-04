Quality Inspector – Engineering RAIL

Quality Inspector:

JobPurpose

-To inspect, measure and test components, parts and assemblies

-To perform quality qualification inspection of supplier parts Local

And global components, in house process inspection. Document

Control.

Qualifications & Exp

5 – 10 years as a quality inspector & auditing background (preferably Laboratory Experience)

Ability to solve technical problems

Adherence to company policies and procedures including Quality Assurance and safety

knowlege of Health and safety

ms office

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Sound verbal and written communication skills

QC Audit experience

Quality management systems experience

Responsibilities:

Set up and operate test equipment to check the quality of the Brake Pads and Block (Carbon Fibre Products).

Control and monitoring of measuring and test equipment and ensure all measuring equipment are within their calibration schedule or status.

Evaluate engineering proposals, shop drawings and design comments to ensure conformance with established safety and design criteria, and recommend approval or disapproval

Do regular reporting on findings, keep record of all operations and test reports

Collaborate with production personnel to identify, define and solve quality problems

Conduct daily inspections of incoming goods, in-process, Final process and pre delivery parts.

Conduct FAI inspections at suppliers’ premises for quality control and assurance programs.

Compile a report to highlight any equipment failures, product defects, materials and identify the cause of errors or other problems

Conduct internal and Supplier quality audits and compile a report, follow up on closing of open Audit items.

Conduct Weekly/Monthly OHS inspections and compile a report

Daily/Weekly NCR reports to be updated and sent to the necessary stakeholders.

Liaise with production supervisors to Plan for daily in-process and final inspections

Join daily Gemba meetings to align business deliverables (Daily/weekly/monthly targets)

Analyse and interpret test information to resolve design-related problems

Plan method and sequence of operations for testing parts and assemblies

Must do the following testing:

o Rheometer Test

o Hardness Test

o Weight Density Test

o Sieve Check

o Pull Test

Reporting, Monitoring and following up of internal and external non-conformances

Achieve qulaity targets

Daily requirements/ inspections o Weld inspections

o Paint inspections & Process

o Incoming Part / component inspections/ dimensional measuring

o CMM (coordinate measuring machine) ability to operate the measuring equipment to perform measuring of components.

Desired Skills:

quality inspections

engineering

quality audits

Measure Materials

LEAN Engineering

Visual Inspection

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

