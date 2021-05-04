Retail Manager at Talenttac

To, implement and manage all aspects of operations for the portfolio of Stores. Ensure operational excellence in people management, recruitment, retention & succession planning, training & development, hygiene & food safety, WH&S, and achievement of budgets and sales targets. Effective Leadership
- Build a dynamic culture of high performance and excellence through effectively managing, developing, inspiring, and challenging teams to achieve goals
- To develop and enhance excellence in our customer service by leading a cohesive and dynamic team that are highly regarded by all customers.
- Conduct monthly managers’ meetings to discuss training & labor requirements.
- Manage each store in line with agreed target ratios on labor and stock shrinkage.
- Assist with the annual sales plan for the retail business.
Operational Efficiency and Profitability
- Maintain a sales-driven culture and support teams in delivering sales targets and business growth
- Provide tools and support to Studio and Store Managers in achieving operational efficiency through effective rostering and achievement of labor and shrinkage budgets
- Manage business expenses by operating within budgeted OPEX and reviewing costs to the business to identify areas for improvement
- Review, enhance and provide analytical reports on all topics relevant to business operations in order to improve efficiency and performance
- Review and maximize all local store marketing opportunities
Hygiene and Food Safety
- Ensure that all products sold in the Stores reflect quality standards
- Ensure OHASA standards are strictly observed
- Prepare for, and provide actions to internal audits to ensure compliance
Training & development
- Actively assess training and development needs of direct reports
- Prepare and deliver on training plans for direct reports
- Oversee training and development of Store teams, encouraging talent pipeline
- Manage and oversee the Talent Management Program
- Develop a long-term training strategy and plan implementation for new and existing employees.
People and Performance Management
- Manage and advise on people management to build a culture of high performance
- Prepare monthly people reviews for succession planning
- Oversee and advise on recruitment and selection of regional team members
- Develop a sound working knowledge of the Labor Law governing employees employment ensuring compliance
Administration
- Undertake regular on-site visits to all Studios and Stores.
- Conduct internal audits and prepare reports and action plans to ensure compliance and improvements
- Create documents and templates to support administration functions and controls
- Work closely with the Head of Retail to ensure the best possible roll-out of the marketing plan in stores for both seasonal and core products.
Minimum Requirements
- Tertiary qualification in Retail or Business Management
- 5 Years Experience as an Area or Retail Manager with strong management exposure
- Exposure within a Food/Snack or Premium brand environment would be beneficial.