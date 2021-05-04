Retail Manager at Talenttac

May 4, 2021

To, implement and manage all aspects of operations for the portfolio of Stores. Ensure operational excellence in people management, recruitment, retention & succession planning, training & development, hygiene & food safety, WH&S, and achievement of budgets and sales targets. Effective Leadership

  • Build a dynamic culture of high performance and excellence through effectively managing, developing, inspiring, and challenging teams to achieve goals
  • To develop and enhance excellence in our customer service by leading a cohesive and dynamic team that are highly regarded by all customers.
  • Conduct monthly managers’ meetings to discuss training & labor requirements.
  • Manage each store in line with agreed target ratios on labor and stock shrinkage.
  • Assist with the annual sales plan for the retail business.

Operational Efficiency and Profitability

  • Maintain a sales-driven culture and support teams in delivering sales targets and business growth
  • Provide tools and support to Studio and Store Managers in achieving operational efficiency through effective rostering and achievement of labor and shrinkage budgets
  • Manage business expenses by operating within budgeted OPEX and reviewing costs to the business to identify areas for improvement
  • Review, enhance and provide analytical reports on all topics relevant to business operations in order to improve efficiency and performance
  • Review and maximize all local store marketing opportunities

Hygiene and Food Safety

  • Ensure that all products sold in the Stores reflect quality standards
  • Ensure OHASA standards are strictly observed
  • Prepare for, and provide actions to internal audits to ensure compliance

Training & development

  • Actively assess training and development needs of direct reports
  • Prepare and deliver on training plans for direct reports
  • Oversee training and development of Store teams, encouraging talent pipeline
  • Manage and oversee the Talent Management Program
  • Develop a long-term training strategy and plan implementation for new and existing employees.

People and Performance Management

  • Manage and advise on people management to build a culture of high performance
  • Prepare monthly people reviews for succession planning
  • Oversee and advise on recruitment and selection of regional team members
  • Develop a sound working knowledge of the Labor Law governing employees employment ensuring compliance

Administration

  • Undertake regular on-site visits to all Studios and Stores.
  • Conduct internal audits and prepare reports and action plans to ensure compliance and improvements
  • Create documents and templates to support administration functions and controls
  • Work closely with the Head of Retail to ensure the best possible roll-out of the marketing plan in stores for both seasonal and core products.

Minimum Requirements

  • Tertiary qualification in Retail or Business Management
  • 5 Years Experience as an Area or Retail Manager with strong management exposure
  • Exposure within a Food/Snack or Premium brand environment would be beneficial.

