Retail Manager at Talenttac

To, implement and manage all aspects of operations for the portfolio of Stores. Ensure operational excellence in people management, recruitment, retention & succession planning, training & development, hygiene & food safety, WH&S, and achievement of budgets and sales targets. Effective Leadership

Build a dynamic culture of high performance and excellence through effectively managing, developing, inspiring, and challenging teams to achieve goals

To develop and enhance excellence in our customer service by leading a cohesive and dynamic team that are highly regarded by all customers.

Conduct monthly managers’ meetings to discuss training & labor requirements.

Manage each store in line with agreed target ratios on labor and stock shrinkage.

Assist with the annual sales plan for the retail business.

Operational Efficiency and Profitability

Maintain a sales-driven culture and support teams in delivering sales targets and business growth

Provide tools and support to Studio and Store Managers in achieving operational efficiency through effective rostering and achievement of labor and shrinkage budgets

Manage business expenses by operating within budgeted OPEX and reviewing costs to the business to identify areas for improvement

Review, enhance and provide analytical reports on all topics relevant to business operations in order to improve efficiency and performance

Review and maximize all local store marketing opportunities

Hygiene and Food Safety

Ensure that all products sold in the Stores reflect quality standards

Ensure OHASA standards are strictly observed

Prepare for, and provide actions to internal audits to ensure compliance

Training & development

Actively assess training and development needs of direct reports

Prepare and deliver on training plans for direct reports

Oversee training and development of Store teams, encouraging talent pipeline

Manage and oversee the Talent Management Program

Develop a long-term training strategy and plan implementation for new and existing employees.

People and Performance Management

Manage and advise on people management to build a culture of high performance

Prepare monthly people reviews for succession planning

Oversee and advise on recruitment and selection of regional team members

Develop a sound working knowledge of the Labor Law governing employees employment ensuring compliance

Administration

Undertake regular on-site visits to all Studios and Stores.

Conduct internal audits and prepare reports and action plans to ensure compliance and improvements

Create documents and templates to support administration functions and controls

Work closely with the Head of Retail to ensure the best possible roll-out of the marketing plan in stores for both seasonal and core products.

Minimum Requirements

Tertiary qualification in Retail or Business Management

5 Years Experience as an Area or Retail Manager with strong management exposure

Exposure within a Food/Snack or Premium brand environment would be beneficial.

