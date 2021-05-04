Retail Store Manager Zambia

Listed in RSA retail group is looking for an entrepreneurial commercially minded self-starter to complete the building of and open a new store in Zambia – Lusaka.
The ideal candidate should possess the following traits:
– self-starter
– entrepreneurial personality
– independent worker who can operate in a non-structured environment with the minimal support and guidance
– Zambial citizen or permanent resident with no restrictions for employment
– leadership ability
– able to perform hiring and other general HR duties
– knowledge of warehousing, customs, logistics, taxation, budgeting in the retail environment
– previous experience working in the retail industry
– general management skills, experience and abilities
If you don’t hear from us within 14 to 21 days of this advert, please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- retail
- Store Operations
- Store Management
- New Store Openings
- Team Motivation
- Cash Handling Experience
- Stockroom Management
- Loss Prevention
- Retail Team Management
- Commerciality
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Employer & Job Benefits:
- med aid
- provident fund
- 13th cheque
- profit sharing