Retail Store Manager Zambia

Listed in RSA retail group is looking for an entrepreneurial commercially minded self-starter to complete the building of and open a new store in Zambia – Lusaka.

The ideal candidate should possess the following traits:

– self-starter

– entrepreneurial personality

– independent worker who can operate in a non-structured environment with the minimal support and guidance

– Zambial citizen or permanent resident with no restrictions for employment

– leadership ability

– able to perform hiring and other general HR duties

– knowledge of warehousing, customs, logistics, taxation, budgeting in the retail environment

– previous experience working in the retail industry

– general management skills, experience and abilities

If you don’t hear from us within 14 to 21 days of this advert, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

retail

Store Operations

Store Management

New Store Openings

Team Motivation

Cash Handling Experience

Stockroom Management

Loss Prevention

Retail Team Management

Commerciality

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Employer & Job Benefits:

med aid

provident fund

13th cheque

profit sharing

Learn more/Apply for this position