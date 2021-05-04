Retail Store Manager Zambia

May 4, 2021

Listed in RSA retail group is looking for an entrepreneurial commercially minded self-starter to complete the building of and open a new store in Zambia – Lusaka.

The ideal candidate should possess the following traits:
– self-starter
– entrepreneurial personality
– independent worker who can operate in a non-structured environment with the minimal support and guidance
– Zambial citizen or permanent resident with no restrictions for employment
– leadership ability
– able to perform hiring and other general HR duties
– knowledge of warehousing, customs, logistics, taxation, budgeting in the retail environment
– previous experience working in the retail industry
– general management skills, experience and abilities

If you don’t hear from us within 14 to 21 days of this advert, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • retail
  • Store Operations
  • Store Management
  • New Store Openings
  • Team Motivation
  • Cash Handling Experience
  • Stockroom Management
  • Loss Prevention
  • Retail Team Management
  • Commerciality

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • med aid
  • provident fund
  • 13th cheque
  • profit sharing

