Sales Account Manager at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client, within the Technology industry, and based in Johannesburg is in search of a seasoned Sales Account Manager to join the organisation.Client DetailsOur client, based in Johannesburg, is a Global Technology company that falls within the payments space.DescriptionThe Sales Account Manager position is responsible for the sales of Products and Services, related to the organisation, within the business region. The incumbent will be responsible for turnover, sales and account management activities within the assigned accounts or regions within Africa. Internally they would be responsible for accurate reporting of sales, sales forecasts and customer requirements within the assigned [URL Removed] addition, the Sales Account Manager is responsible for the following:

Present and sell company related products, solutions and value added services to current and potential customers to meet set targets. This includes creating and maintaining strong and firm relationships. To attend to the customer during the complete business cycle.

Prepare account management plans and strategic actions for customers.

Prepare presentations, proposals and sales contracts. Develop product and market knowledge.

Maintain a close working relationship with the other supporting departments to ensure that company goals are achieved.

Participate in marketing events such as seminars and trade shows.

ProfileQualifications & Requirements:

Matric

Relevant Degree or Diploma

5+ years’ within a Sales, Account Management, Business Development, Client Relationship Management role

Job OfferR1,100,000 Cost To Company per annum – R1,300,000 Cost To Company per annum

About The Employer:

Global Technology company

