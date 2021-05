Sales Consultant Insurance

Our client in the North of Johannesburg is currently recruiting for the following staff:

Sales Consultant- Outboud Life insurance

Matric

RE5 + FAIS credits

Wealth Management Qualification adv

Dofa Dates

Sales and Target driven

Sales Consultant- Inbound Life Insurance

Matric

RE5 + 120 FAIS credits

Wealth Management Qualification/ CFP adv

Dofa Dates

Sales and Target driven

Sales Consultant- Funeral Cover

Matric

RE 5 adv

Desired Skills:

Life insurance

Dofa

Sales

Cold Calls

Insurance sales

Closing Deals

Call Center

Sales targets

RE5

120 FAIS Credits

Funeral Cover Sales

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

