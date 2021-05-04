Security Contract Manager at iMvula Quality Protection

This is the right opportunity of a talented security contract manager who can plan, direct and coordinate operations in the security environment. The successful candidate will report directly to the Operations Manager and will be responsible for ensuring and improving the performance, productivity, efficiency and profitability of operations through the provision of effective systems, methods and strategies.

The suitable candidate should have the following:

Valid PSIRA Grade A certificate

Matric

5 years in a similar role

Driver License

COC

Skills

Computer Literate

Exceptional Management skills

Exceptional customer relation skills

Investigation skills

Ability to prioritise according to Operational Needs

Excellent oral and written communication skills at all levels

Report compilation

Ability to think strategically

Ability to deal with a variety of tasks across different disciplines at any one time

Creative thinker and problem solver

Ability to meet challenging deadlines

Full proficiency in MS Office with specific competence in MS Excel and an ability to analyse and interpret data and monitor trends

Roster management

Ability to liaise effectively with a wide variety of staff, external organizations and public

Desired Skills:

Security

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Safety & Security

2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position