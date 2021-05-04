Senior Account Manager: Public Sector

A specialist ICT Solution provider is looking for a Senior Account Manager: Public Sector to develop new business and manage customer engagements at all levels within the assigned Public Sector landscape.

Role Purpose:

The Senior Account Manager (SAM) will facilitate growth in the contribution to Revenue and Gross Profit of the Company by chiefly developing new business and then managing customer engagements at all levels within the assigned Public Sector landscape.

SAM will have detailed knowledge of MFMA, PFMA, MSA, POPI

SAM will have enough knowledge of the Public Sector market conditions from a macro and micro perspective to make informed decisions and provide direction to customers specific to their requirements.

Must understand the public sector industry and the strategies needed to be effective and offer Industry Specific solutions.

The SAM will assist in identifying solutions that need to be offered as part of collaboration with internal pre-sales-, product-, services- support staff with engaging, open communication and teamwork.

Engaging customers in unison with the Companys strategies and passion for service excellence and professionalism.

SAM engages at customer C-Levels and offers solution and services with a thorough and comprehensive understanding of their organisation which supports the continued provision of essential solutions and services in a timely, efficient and effective manner.

SAM need to have the ability and is capable of prospecting public sector accounts at an

executive level and to efficiently and effectively manage multiple customer accounts.

Exciting the customer and delivering an exceptional experience is part and parcel of the SAM and what the SAM must provide.

Act as the customer lead to the extended solution and / or service delivery team.

The above objectives and ability to manage stakeholders and outcomes will be essential to succeed.

Key Activities:

Alignment with key strategic initiatives as determined by the Board from time to time.

Keeping abreast of technological changes and how it influences the engagement with Public Sector.

Complete understanding of annual Revenue and Gross Profit budget deliverables and how each individual SAMs success is imperative to delivering on target and on budget.

Taking the lead and driving successful customer engagements coupled with engagement from the various support teams and backoffice processes.

Deliver on targeted Revenue and Gross Profit values

Develop on a continuous basis a pipeline of prospects that will feed into the overall pipeline value of the business and meticulously update and progress pipeline opportunities to purchase orders.

Thorough understanding of Public Sector and its associated technological and business requirements.

Knowing, understanding and mapping focused solutions to customer requirements.

Accurate reporting of activities by populating the CRM system on a daily basis with relevant customer data and interaction.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelors degree in information technology, computer science, or related field;

8 – 10 years senior account management experience in public sector sales environment that has technological complexity and is customer care / customer experience intensive.

Significant understandings of customer need satisfaction in a high tech. environment essential.

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

