SENIOR BACK END DEVELOPER – Relocation / Emigration – Netherlands
Vacancy Description
The ideal candidate should have a background in cloud software development, being experienced in designing and creating a cloud working infrastructure. As a backend developer you are responsible for accelerating client`s cloud development in the fields of sport science and health often related to biomechanics.
You, as a part of the Engineering team (Agile/Scrum), will be working on a new product together with Product Manager, System Engineer and application engineers. The focus will be on architecture development and software design patterns while also being actively involved in the implementation of new applications on back-end infrastructure.
Requirements
- At least a Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related, Master’s degree preferred
- 5+ yearsof work experience as back-end developer
- Experience with CI/CD; building automation, unit integration testing
- Experience in JavaScript; ES6, Typescript, Node.js, NestJS
- Experience in Server-side Frameworks, GraphQL, Rest API, Docker, Kafka, Gitlab CI
- Experience with Azure components (App services, Azure B2C, Application Insights, etc.)
- Experience with ML/AI technologies is an advantage
- Good oral and written communication skills in English
Should you wish to apply and relocate / emigrate to Netherlands; submit your application, CV and profile cover letter to theresa#geotech DOT co DOT za
Desired Skills:
- Back End Development
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- Node.js
- NestJS
- Rest API
- Docker
- Kafka
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree