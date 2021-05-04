Senior Back End Developer

SENIOR BACK END DEVELOPER – Relocation / Emigration – Netherlands

Vacancy Description

The ideal candidate should have a background in cloud software development, being experienced in designing and creating a cloud working infrastructure. As a backend developer you are responsible for accelerating client`s cloud development in the fields of sport science and health often related to biomechanics.

You, as a part of the Engineering team (Agile/Scrum), will be working on a new product together with Product Manager, System Engineer and application engineers. The focus will be on architecture development and software design patterns while also being actively involved in the implementation of new applications on back-end infrastructure.

Requirements

At least a Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related, Master’s degree preferred

5+ yearsof work experience as back-end developer

Experience with CI/CD; building automation, unit integration testing

Experience in JavaScript; ES6, Typescript, Node.js, NestJS

Experience in Server-side Frameworks, GraphQL, Rest API, Docker, Kafka, Gitlab CI

Experience with Azure components (App services, Azure B2C, Application Insights, etc.)

Experience with ML/AI technologies is an advantage

Good oral and written communication skills in English

Should you wish to apply and relocate / emigrate to Netherlands; submit your application, CV and profile cover letter to theresa#geotech DOT co DOT za

Desired Skills:

Back End Development

JavaScript

TypeScript

Node.js

NestJS

Rest API

Docker

Kafka

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

