Senior Business Analyst

You will also support the delivery of projects around innovation solutions by working closely with the Delivery Team.

In this dynamic environment, your Agile Business Analysis skills will be very valuable.

For this role, analytical and process improvement skills as well as building meaningful relationships with leadership and teams across business units is key to success.

In addition, partnering with internal stakeholders will require strong critical thinking, analytical, and interpersonal skills.

Qualifications:

Bachelor Degree in Business Analytics or Information Systems or Business Management

FTI Diploma or equivalent qualification in Business Analysis, Informatics, Computer Science or Programming.

Experience:

5+ years working experience within the IT industry

5+ years experience with all aspects of IT projects from creative, business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC)

5+ Years as a Business Analyst

5+ Years Business Analysis Techniques (IT)

5+ Years Business Process Management

5+ Years Business Requirements Writing

Job objectives:

Analyze the business operations to determine opportunities to optimize, automate processes and functions.

Focus continuously on opportunities to improve or innovate business processes through technology.

Understand the Organizations strategy, roadmaps and reference architectures.

Validate and document business requirements through research and fact-finding combined with a basic understanding of applicable business processes, systems, and industry trends.

Work with the Creative, Architect and development teams to design the solutions to meet the business objectives.

Contribute to the Business Analysis discipline and SDLC governance requirements

Serve as the Business Analyst and subject matter expert for all innovation initiatives Analysis of Business Processes in an effort to identify waste.

Proactively proposes innovative solutions to the business to address its changing goals and needs.

Assist with requirements definition and input to eCommerce solutions, proposals and RFIs.

Identify and recommend improvements to UI/UX components and business processes.

Collaborate with Business Analysts across domains to identify impacts and synergies.

Provide guidance to creative and development teams to ensure that stakeholder needs are met during the detailed design, build, test and deploy phases or if an agile methodology is adopted through the various Sprints.

Information seeking and analysis Lead and facilitate requirements gathering, documentation, and refinement meetings with business and technical stakeholders.

Validates and interprets business needs by conducting feasibility studies and drafting business cases Collaborate closely with Business Stakeholders, Architects, Designers and Delivery Teams to design solutions that will meet the needs of the business.

Solves or leads others to resolve complex problems, aiming to influence the business in a positive way.

Ensures delivered solutions are compliant with relevant legal and regulatory requirements.

Work with business stakeholders to understand the business need behind initiatives in order to create user stories and acceptance criteria for delivery to your designers, developers and testers.

Delivery of solutions Helps facilitate clear communication and coordination between business stakeholders and IT delivery teams.

Reports to steering committees, makes recommendations, suggesting options and acknowledging risks and mitigations.

Ensures all documentation respects Quality standards, policies and procedures.

Collaborate closely with UI Designers, Functional Analysts, Developers and Testers to deliver solutions.

Support tracking of bugs/enhancements/features as part of the change management process.

Assist our trainers with the creation of training documentation for knowledge transfer to end users and stakeholders on new features.

Knowledge & Skills:

Commercial and business understanding of the broader retail services industry.

Strong analytical, problem-solving and logical skills.

Excellent team-working, interpersonal skills.

Outstanding presentation and interpersonal skills, including the ability to interact effectively with Senior Management and 3rd party business partners.

Strong organizational skills with the ability to prioritize and pivot.

Learn more/Apply for this position