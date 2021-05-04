Senior Credit Analyst (Private Wealth) at Candidate Connect

This role requires a CA(SA) with 4-6 years post qualified Credit experience, working at a senior credit level in complex property and/or share backed transactions. Johannesburg based.

Prestigious Private Wealth team seeks a Senior Credit Analyst. The candidate must be well experienced in complex / structured deals across a portfolio of Property (commercial / residential properties), and also equity lending (share backed) exposures. This includes evaluations and structuring of new opportunities, initial credit due diligence and preparing recommendations to the credit committee as well as ongoing monitoring. This role also has mandate to approve certain deals.

Some key responsibilities include:

Demonstrate credit granting specialist skills in assessing and structuring complex lending transactions to meet credit risk appetite targets.

Demonstrate and display profound understanding and experience in the finance of commercial and industrial real estate properties.

Evaluate an individual’s or company’s stability, adeptness of management team and creditworthiness by analysing relevant documents including balance sheets, income statements etc.

Conduct industry and company specific research in order to assess the credit worthiness of potential new credit transactions.

Demonstrate an understanding of credit and risk assessment tools, risk measurement and rating methodologies, including their underlying assumptions and potential weaknesses.

[This role would unfortunately not suit a step up role for a credit skill with prior vanilla deals experience. The company is looking for the candidate to hit the ground running as this is a senior role, hence a track record of complex / share backed deals experience is essential for consideration].

About The Employer:

Established Private Wealth company

Learn more/Apply for this position