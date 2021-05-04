Senior DevOps Cloud Engineer – Semi Rotation – up to R750 PH at Senior DevOps Cloud Engineer – Semi Rotation – up to R750 PH

Stimulating chance to work in a team that is not afraid of taking the road less travelled in creativity and innovation. This luxury automotive group is looking for a Senior DevOps Cloud Engineer with 6+ years’ experience to join our existing cost of retail solutions development team in a broad and wide-ranged technology environment.
If you are looking to upskill in a solution driven and knowledge sharing space, this is for you – APPLY NOW!!!!
You typically will have worked on Java for at least 6+ years as well as have knowledge in:
- Java SE 8
- Java EE 6 7
- JavaScript
- JDK 8
- RESTful Services
- SOAP Services
- IntelliJ
- GitLab
- Gradle
- Maven
- NoSQL
- MongoDB
Reference Number for this position is ZH52785 which is a long term contract position rotating between Menlyn, Midrand and Home, offering a contract rate of between R400 and R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Zara on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.
Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- JDK 8
- NoSQL
- Java SE 8
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma