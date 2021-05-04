Senior DevOps Cloud Engineer – Semi Rotation – up to R750 PH at Senior DevOps Cloud Engineer – Semi Rotation – up to R750 PH

Stimulating chance to work in a team that is not afraid of taking the road less travelled in creativity and innovation. This luxury automotive group is looking for a Senior DevOps Cloud Engineer with 6+ years’ experience to join our existing cost of retail solutions development team in a broad and wide-ranged technology environment.

You typically will have worked on Java for at least 6+ years as well as have knowledge in:

Java SE 8

Java EE 6 7

JavaScript

JDK 8

RESTful Services

SOAP Services

IntelliJ

GitLab

Gradle

Maven

NoSQL

MongoDB

