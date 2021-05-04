Senior Project Manager (Contract) (CH668) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the clothing retail industry, is looking for Senior Project Manager for a 12-month fixed term international project.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for replacing the existing merchandise management, BI and warehouse management system. This is an exciting opportunity to implement a market leading cloud suite solution that will transform the way the shoe retailer will work in the future.

Role Specific

Successful delivery of a market leading cloud ERP (MMS, WMS, planning and BI systems) including all interfaces

Primary project contact for all stakeholders including internal departments and external vendors

Establish roles and responsibilities for the project team

Build strong relationships with all project stakeholders and constantly coordinate with them

Identify project deliverables and monitoring progress

Build and manage the project plan

Build and manage the project budget

Manage day-to-day operational aspects of the project

Facilitate business analysis sessions

Assist with documentation

Manage project risks and issues management including the mitigation strategies

Implement and manage a change management programme to ensure a sustainable implementation

Monitoring vendor compliance

Ensure successful go live of the system and its integrations

Ensure appropriate project governance and maintain related artefacts

Additional Responsibilities

Contribute to a safe working environment by being aware of, and adhering to, legislative and health and safety requirements of the workplace

Accountability

Uphold the companys reputation by being a great ambassador for the brand

Bring ideas to management on how ongoing improvements can be achieved

Development of self and others

Take ownership for own development and participate in a coaching and feedback culture

Achieve agreed company objectives; attend training sessions, team meetings as requested

Requirements

10+ years relevant experience within a retail organization

Experience of project managing an ERP implementation (including WMS and MMS).

Experience of Infor Fashion Suite

Experience in implementing cloud solutions

Formal project management qualification

A high attention to detail with strong analytical and problem solving skills

The ability to matrix manage a broad team of internal and external stakeholders

High level of confidence and the ability to communicate effectively to all levels of staff

Proactive and a positive approach to work

Inquisitive nature and an enjoyment of learning

The ability to use your own initiative to complete tasks

A history of promoting process improvement within a business

Excellent documentation skills

The ability to work outside boundaries

A history of collaborative working

