Senior Project Manager (Contract) (CH668) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

May 4, 2021

Our client in the clothing retail industry, is looking for Senior Project Manager for a 12-month fixed term international project.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for replacing the existing merchandise management, BI and warehouse management system. This is an exciting opportunity to implement a market leading cloud suite solution that will transform the way the shoe retailer will work in the future.

Role Specific

  • Successful delivery of a market leading cloud ERP (MMS, WMS, planning and BI systems) including all interfaces
  • Primary project contact for all stakeholders including internal departments and external vendors
  • Establish roles and responsibilities for the project team
  • Build strong relationships with all project stakeholders and constantly coordinate with them
  • Identify project deliverables and monitoring progress
  • Build and manage the project plan
  • Build and manage the project budget
  • Manage day-to-day operational aspects of the project
  • Facilitate business analysis sessions
  • Assist with documentation
  • Manage project risks and issues management including the mitigation strategies
  • Implement and manage a change management programme to ensure a sustainable implementation
  • Monitoring vendor compliance
  • Ensure successful go live of the system and its integrations
  • Ensure appropriate project governance and maintain related artefacts

Additional Responsibilities

  • Contribute to a safe working environment by being aware of, and adhering to, legislative and health and safety requirements of the workplace

Accountability

  • Uphold the companys reputation by being a great ambassador for the brand
  • Bring ideas to management on how ongoing improvements can be achieved

Development of self and others

  • Take ownership for own development and participate in a coaching and feedback culture
  • Achieve agreed company objectives; attend training sessions, team meetings as requested

Requirements

  • 10+ years relevant experience within a retail organization
  • Experience of project managing an ERP implementation (including WMS and MMS).
  • Experience of Infor Fashion Suite
  • Experience in implementing cloud solutions
  • Formal project management qualification
  • A high attention to detail with strong analytical and problem solving skills
  • The ability to matrix manage a broad team of internal and external stakeholders
  • High level of confidence and the ability to communicate effectively to all levels of staff
  • Proactive and a positive approach to work
  • Inquisitive nature and an enjoyment of learning
  • The ability to use your own initiative to complete tasks
  • A history of promoting process improvement within a business
  • Excellent documentation skills
  • The ability to work outside boundaries
  • A history of collaborative working

