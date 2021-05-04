Senior Project Manager (Contract) (CH668) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the clothing retail industry, is looking for Senior Project Manager for a 12-month fixed term international project.
The ideal candidate will be responsible for replacing the existing merchandise management, BI and warehouse management system. This is an exciting opportunity to implement a market leading cloud suite solution that will transform the way the shoe retailer will work in the future.
Role Specific
- Successful delivery of a market leading cloud ERP (MMS, WMS, planning and BI systems) including all interfaces
- Primary project contact for all stakeholders including internal departments and external vendors
- Establish roles and responsibilities for the project team
- Build strong relationships with all project stakeholders and constantly coordinate with them
- Identify project deliverables and monitoring progress
- Build and manage the project plan
- Build and manage the project budget
- Manage day-to-day operational aspects of the project
- Facilitate business analysis sessions
- Assist with documentation
- Manage project risks and issues management including the mitigation strategies
- Implement and manage a change management programme to ensure a sustainable implementation
- Monitoring vendor compliance
- Ensure successful go live of the system and its integrations
- Ensure appropriate project governance and maintain related artefacts
Additional Responsibilities
- Contribute to a safe working environment by being aware of, and adhering to, legislative and health and safety requirements of the workplace
Accountability
- Uphold the companys reputation by being a great ambassador for the brand
- Bring ideas to management on how ongoing improvements can be achieved
Development of self and others
- Take ownership for own development and participate in a coaching and feedback culture
- Achieve agreed company objectives; attend training sessions, team meetings as requested
Requirements
- 10+ years relevant experience within a retail organization
- Experience of project managing an ERP implementation (including WMS and MMS).
- Experience of Infor Fashion Suite
- Experience in implementing cloud solutions
- Formal project management qualification
- A high attention to detail with strong analytical and problem solving skills
- The ability to matrix manage a broad team of internal and external stakeholders
- High level of confidence and the ability to communicate effectively to all levels of staff
- Proactive and a positive approach to work
- Inquisitive nature and an enjoyment of learning
- The ability to use your own initiative to complete tasks
- A history of promoting process improvement within a business
- Excellent documentation skills
- The ability to work outside boundaries
- A history of collaborative working