Senior Researcher: PrEP Project (FTC) RHI

A Senior Researcher: PrEP Project (Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (RHI) in Parktown, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional and global stakeholders

Main purpose of the job

The Senior Researcher will be responsible for the design, oversight and implementation of operations research activities, conducting analysis of research data, obtaining regulatory approvals, development and design of research tools, monitor and manage research and publishing of scientific articles for the PrEP for AGYW project and other projects as required

Location

08 Blackwood Avenue, Parktown

Key performance areas

Participate in discussions regarding the future direction of research strategies and plans for Wits RHI

Contribute towards policy development

Advise Wits RHI leadership on research opportunities

Publish scientific publications

Compile conference presentations

Disseminate research findings internally and to universities and other stakeholders such as the community, CAGs and media

Write research and funding proposals

Obtain ethical approval from relevant regulatory bodies

Write research protocols and SOPs for qualitative studies

Develop and design research tools

Conduct fieldwork (data collection, interviews, etc.)

Monitor the progress of the research project

Write progress reports to stakeholders including networks and funders

Train the Research Team and other relevant staff

Conduct data analysis and write up results

Stay abreast with relevant research findings and collaborate closely with other investigators on related studies within the cluster

Attend to all staffing requirements and administration

Supervise and manage the duties of subordinates to ensure optimal staff utilization and maintenance of sound labour relations

Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments

Identify substandard performance by team members and take necessary corrective action

Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organization

Promote harmony, teamwork and sharing of information

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership for driving your own career development in attending training and development sessions and relevant forums/meetings

Maintain and update knowledge of developments in the field and expertise

Required minimum education and training

Masters degree in public health or another relevant discipline

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Experience in public health will be an advantage

Certification in good clinical practice

Experience working in a 3rd world country

Experience in implementing independent projects

Familiarity with data analysis software

Ordered, systematic and analytical in approach to research

Tactful, respectful, and non-judgmental

Good administrative skills with working knowledge of Microsoft Office

Able to work under pressure and adhere to deadlines

Self-motivated, able to work independently and work as part of a multidisciplinary team

Assertive, confident, and adaptable

Able to show proof of publication records and conference presentations

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 5-8 years of research experience

Prior lecturing, tutoring, or postgraduate supervision experience

Management of research programme with a research record of an ongoing output evidenced by at least eight published refereed papers

Membership of Professional/School/Faculty/Department Committees and/or taking leadership roles in the Public Health domain within the Public or NGO sectors

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV

The applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 12 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

