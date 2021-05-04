Senior Strategic Accounts Manager

We exist to transform healthcare to enhance people’s lives. We creatively look for ways to make healthcare more affordable, accessible and effective for everyone. Our innovative solutions ensure that patients, healthcare providers and other role players in the healthcare ecosystem benefit by collaborating together

We seek high performers with a positive, growth mindset who will thrive in a culture based on strong values, accountability, openness, collaboration and no politics.

Desired Skills:

Writting

presentation

negotiation

mediacal industry knowledge

business development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Account Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Role Purpose

The purpose of this role is to provide senior account management for the Strategic Relationships Team to develop and grow our business with strategic clients and

partners in healthcare, to deliver great value for our clients, and our

partners, as we develop into an exciting Digital business.

Description

The Scope of this role:

– Develop trusted, deep, collaborative working relationships with strategic clients,

– at senior leadership levels

– Identify new business opportunities for growth, and motivate these through

– compelling business cases with measurable and clear value

– Work together with the CEO in presenting, negotiating and closing win-win, new

– business opportunities

– Ensure the delivery of agreed revenue-driving projects and initiatives for the

– Strategic Relationships Team

– Help remove obstacles to success with our clients, partners and Healthbridge teams

– Collaborate with and guide other Healthbridge teams in ongoing client

– understanding and appreciation

– Engage regularly with healthcare stakeholders, to understand the healthcare

– ecosystem and key role-players, to contribute to shape these and to shape

– Actively engage healthcare industry regulators and representative bodies and

– associations, to develop relationships for new business opportunities, and to mitigate risks

Job Requirements

Qualifications & Experience

– Bachelor of Commerce, Business management and/or Science degree is preferable

– Business development or consulting at the C-Suite level for 3+ years

– 3+ years South African healthcare industry business experience

– Proven track-record in delivering measured and meaningful business value, in

– support of business strategies

Knowledge and Skills

– Skilled at ‘puzzle-piecing’, in and between businesses to craft win-win solutions

– Excellent business offer writing skills

– Excellent presentation skills

– Excellent negotiation skills

– Excellent, clear, communication, proactively managing expectation with leadership in the company and in corporate clients

– Compelling business case crafting, to deliver meaningful and differentiated value

– Great understanding of the South African healthcare industry, and the key stakeholders shaping this industry

