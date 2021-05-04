Skills Development Administrator at O’Brien Recruitment

A well established company based in Milnerton is looking to employ Skills Development Administrator. The purpose of the role will be to provide coordination and administration support to the team.
Job Objectives
- Training Administration
- Learning Programme Management
- Training Coordination
- Training consultant and guidance
- Resource Management (PPE, Branded Clothing)
KPI
- Administrative Support
- Coordinating of Training Activities
- Reporting
- Consulting and Guidance
- Resource Management
Requirements
- Min 3 years Training Administration experience (essential)
- Matric / Grade 12
- Training / HR Diploma or Certificate
- SDF Certificate essencial
- Drivers license
- Previous experience with leadership/apprenticeships
- Good knowledge of Skills Development Act and SETA functions
- SAGE VIP Skills Development Module