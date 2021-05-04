Skills Development Administrator at O’Brien Recruitment

A well established company based in Milnerton is looking to employ Skills Development Administrator. The purpose of the role will be to provide coordination and administration support to the team.

Job Objectives

Training Administration

Learning Programme Management

Training Coordination

Training consultant and guidance

Resource Management (PPE, Branded Clothing)

KPI

Administrative Support

Coordinating of Training Activities

Reporting

Consulting and Guidance

Resource Management

Requirements

Min 3 years Training Administration experience (essential)

Matric / Grade 12

Training / HR Diploma or Certificate

SDF Certificate essencial

Drivers license

Previous experience with leadership/apprenticeships

Good knowledge of Skills Development Act and SETA functions

SAGE VIP Skills Development Module

