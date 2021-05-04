Software Developer

Design, enhance, debug, and implement requirements on Windows, Linux and embedded systems

Researches, designs, develops, tests, builds, and coordinates the conversion and/or integration of software products.

identify application requirements

Resolves problems with software and responds to suggestions for improvements and enhancements

Software Requirements

2-4 years of experience in C/C++.

Object Orientated Design principles.

Understanding of git source control principles.

Experience in using JNI in Java/Android preferable.

Python

Angular

Desired Skills:

C++

C

Angular

Python

embedded

OOP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

My client helps create payment on the move, save costs through innovative technology.

Industry: SME, Retail & hospitality

