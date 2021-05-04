Software Developer

Design, enhance, debug, and implement requirements on Windows, Linux and embedded systems
Researches, designs, develops, tests, builds, and coordinates the conversion and/or integration of software products.
identify application requirements
Resolves problems with software and responds to suggestions for improvements and enhancements
- Software Requirements
- 2-4 years of experience in C/C++.
- Object Orientated Design principles.
- Understanding of git source control principles.
- Experience in using JNI in Java/Android preferable.
- Python
- Angular
Desired Skills:
- C++
- C
- embedded
- OOP
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
My client helps create payment on the move, save costs through innovative technology.
Industry: SME, Retail & hospitality