Software Developer

May 4, 2021

Design, enhance, debug, and implement requirements on Windows, Linux and embedded systems
Researches, designs, develops, tests, builds, and coordinates the conversion and/or integration of software products.
identify application requirements
Resolves problems with software and responds to suggestions for improvements and enhancements

  • Software Requirements
  • 2-4 years of experience in C/C++.
  • Object Orientated Design principles.
  • Understanding of git source control principles.
  • Experience in using JNI in Java/Android preferable.
  • Python
  • Angular

Desired Skills:

  • C++
  • C
  • Angular
  • Python
  • embedded
  • OOP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

My client helps create payment on the move, save costs through innovative technology.
Industry: SME, Retail & hospitality

Learn more/Apply for this position