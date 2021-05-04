Team Assistant (9 month Contract)

The role will entail the servicing of JHB Independent Financial Advisor client base. Servicing will entail incoming phone calls, outbound phone calls as well as e-mail correspondence. The role requires a good understanding of the products we offer as well as the basic processes aligned to these products.

Key Responsibilities

  • Manage data clean up on Salesforce and Obelix
  • Keep consultants administration updated regarding birthdays and milestones on advisors/corporate books, etc
  • Monitor daily hotlist
  • Manage the ROT process
  • Prepare proposals & quotes for the external consultants to use when Marketing to the Financial Advisors.
  • Escalated queries/ monitoring of big cases or offshore cases (QC)
  • Assist external consultants in their dealings with select brokers
  • Manage relationships with independent financial advisors and their assistants.
  • Display good knowledge of the LISP platform product offering, domestic and offshore.
  • Display good knowledge of the company’s core range of unit trust funds (local and offshore).
  • Assist with sensitive advisors
  • Assist sales managers with any business issues they need resolved
  • Draft and update spreadsheets
  • Assist sales managers with admin while they are out of the office
  • Assist with housekeeping checklist
  • Assist with broker web registrations/resetting of passwords
  • Transfers from competitors (Sec 14, 37(2) and voluntary). Prepare transfer packs, follow-up with companies and give feedback to IFA.

About The Employer:

Candidate RequirementsTechnical Knowledge and Experience:

  • Degree/diploma or relevant 2/3 years working experience
  • Asset management and Unit Trust experience.
  • Client relationship experience
  • Previous exposure to clients and brokers
  • General knowledge of Collective Investment Schemes and Investment Platforms, as well as commercial business knowledge
  • Fluent in English

System Skills:

  • Proficient in Excel
  • Proficient in PowerPoint
  • Computer literacy MS Office
  • Exposure to MIS an advantage

Personal Attributes:

  • Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate at various levels
  • Ability to solve problems
  • Ability to work in and contribute to a tea
  • Ability to show initiative
  • Attention to detail and accuracy
  • Self-starter and self-managed
  • Proactive, energetic and enthusiastic

All positions will be filled in accordance with our clients Employment Equity plan. We also encourage people with disabilities to apply.

