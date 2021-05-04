Team Assistant (9 month Contract)

The role will entail the servicing of JHB Independent Financial Advisor client base. Servicing will entail incoming phone calls, outbound phone calls as well as e-mail correspondence. The role requires a good understanding of the products we offer as well as the basic processes aligned to these products.

Key Responsibilities

Manage data clean up on Salesforce and Obelix

Keep consultants administration updated regarding birthdays and milestones on advisors/corporate books, etc

Monitor daily hotlist

Manage the ROT process

Prepare proposals & quotes for the external consultants to use when Marketing to the Financial Advisors.

Escalated queries/ monitoring of big cases or offshore cases (QC)

Assist external consultants in their dealings with select brokers

Manage relationships with independent financial advisors and their assistants.

Display good knowledge of the LISP platform product offering, domestic and offshore.

Display good knowledge of the company’s core range of unit trust funds (local and offshore).

Assist with sensitive advisors

Assist sales managers with any business issues they need resolved

Draft and update spreadsheets

Assist sales managers with admin while they are out of the office

Assist with housekeeping checklist

Assist with broker web registrations/resetting of passwords

Transfers from competitors (Sec 14, 37(2) and voluntary). Prepare transfer packs, follow-up with companies and give feedback to IFA.

About The Employer:

Candidate RequirementsTechnical Knowledge and Experience:

Degree/diploma or relevant 2/3 years working experience

Asset management and Unit Trust experience.

Client relationship experience

Previous exposure to clients and brokers

General knowledge of Collective Investment Schemes and Investment Platforms, as well as commercial business knowledge

Fluent in English

System Skills:

Proficient in Excel

Proficient in PowerPoint

Computer literacy MS Office

Exposure to MIS an advantage

Personal Attributes:

Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate at various levels

Ability to solve problems

Ability to work in and contribute to a tea

Ability to show initiative

Attention to detail and accuracy

Self-starter and self-managed

Proactive, energetic and enthusiastic

All positions will be filled in accordance with our clients Employment Equity plan. We also encourage people with disabilities to apply.

