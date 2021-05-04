Team Assistant (9 month Contract)

The role will entail the servicing of JHB Independent Financial Advisor client base. Servicing will entail incoming phone calls, outbound phone calls as well as e-mail correspondence. The role requires a good understanding of the products we offer as well as the basic processes aligned to these products.
Key Responsibilities
- Manage data clean up on Salesforce and Obelix
- Keep consultants administration updated regarding birthdays and milestones on advisors/corporate books, etc
- Monitor daily hotlist
- Manage the ROT process
- Prepare proposals & quotes for the external consultants to use when Marketing to the Financial Advisors.
- Escalated queries/ monitoring of big cases or offshore cases (QC)
- Assist external consultants in their dealings with select brokers
- Manage relationships with independent financial advisors and their assistants.
- Display good knowledge of the LISP platform product offering, domestic and offshore.
- Display good knowledge of the company’s core range of unit trust funds (local and offshore).
- Assist with sensitive advisors
- Assist sales managers with any business issues they need resolved
- Draft and update spreadsheets
- Assist sales managers with admin while they are out of the office
- Assist with housekeeping checklist
- Assist with broker web registrations/resetting of passwords
- Transfers from competitors (Sec 14, 37(2) and voluntary). Prepare transfer packs, follow-up with companies and give feedback to IFA.
About The Employer:
Candidate RequirementsTechnical Knowledge and Experience:
- Degree/diploma or relevant 2/3 years working experience
- Asset management and Unit Trust experience.
- Client relationship experience
- Previous exposure to clients and brokers
- General knowledge of Collective Investment Schemes and Investment Platforms, as well as commercial business knowledge
- Fluent in English
System Skills:
- Proficient in Excel
- Proficient in PowerPoint
- Computer literacy MS Office
- Exposure to MIS an advantage
Personal Attributes:
- Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate at various levels
- Ability to solve problems
- Ability to work in and contribute to a tea
- Ability to show initiative
- Attention to detail and accuracy
- Self-starter and self-managed
- Proactive, energetic and enthusiastic
All positions will be filled in accordance with our clients Employment Equity plan. We also encourage people with disabilities to apply.