Team Leader at Woolworths Supply Chain

Main Purpose
To supervise a functional team effectively to deliver operational processes within agreed service levels, cost effectively and through operational excellence.
Key Responsibilities
- Facilitate INVOCOMS in the absence of the line manager
- Ensure the delivery of team goals through relevant scorecards as per the strategy using the INVOCOM methodology
- Assist with the executing of the business unit’s one year operating plan, budget and scorecard with continuous improvement in mind
- Build, integrate and maintain relationships with all stakeholders in line with SLA’s to achieve operational excellence e.g. Transport, Trunking, Warehousing, Flow Through, Cross-Docking, Equipment Centre and Distribution Services
- Supervise end to end process compliance (e.g. receiving, picking, despatch, inventory etc.) against the documented process standards within area of responsibility
- Address non adherence to process compliance with the relevant FLM
- Ensure optimal utilisation of all variable resources to ensure operational excellence (e.g. FTE plan for staffing, scanners, technology, equipment, pallet jacks, reach trucks, fork lifts, motorised pallet jacks, consumables, stationary etc.)
- Ensure team goals are effectively communicated and understood
- Ensure team effectiveness through effective utilisation and supervision of all resources
- Plan and allocate operational tasks within team, follow up on task implementation and assist team in task completion when necessary
- Identify training gaps and escalate to FLM for appropriate training and development of staff
- Monitor team performance and achievement of productivity standards
- Monitor adherence to company policies and procedures in line with corporate governance principles and escalate any non-adherence to the relevant FLM
- Ensure timeous and accurate delivery of identified reporting and administration, in support of transactional excellence
- Demonstrate effective leadership aligned to the Woolworths values to ensure the delivery of the team goals and operational scorecard
- Provide input into talent management, succession planning and reward and recognition (e.g. difference awards)
- Initiate and refer all employee relations matters (e.g. absenteeism, time keeping concerns, process non-compliance) to the relevant FLM in line with sound people principles and strategy
- Monitor and ensure adherence to company policies, procedures and legislation (e.g. OSH Act and SHE programme) in line with corporate governance and where appropriate, conduct counselling sessions and refer any non-adherence to the relevant FLM
Key Competencies
- Knowledge & process understanding of logistics & related distribution processes
- Working knowledge of supply chain operations and impact on stakeholders
- PC literacy and able to capture information and produce reports
- Ability to manage consumables and assets
- Understanding of process compliance
- Ability to analyse and interpret financial and performance indicators at a detailed level
- Demonstrates a thorough understanding of the business measures and targets relating to own role
- Have an understanding of relevant legislation
- Ability to work across different temperature regimes e.g. Cold Chain and Frozen area
- Ability to quickly develop knowledge and understanding of suppliers’, customers and service providers business and demonstrate a passion for customer delivery
- Demonstrates an understanding of the impact of own role on service delivery to internal and external customers
- Customer service mind-set
- Knowledge of performance management systems
- Knowledge of employee relations procedures
Other Job Requirements
What theoretical knowledge (e.g. degree / diploma) does the job require?
- Senior Certificate (Grade 12)
- Computer Literacy
- Post Matric qualification will be an advantage
- Quality assurance background an advantage
What experience (e.g. previous exposure) does the job require?
- 2 – 3 years relevant supervisory Supply Chain working experience
Other key requirements
The deliverables are not limited to the accountabilities specified in the job profile. These key accountabilities highlight the focus areas of the job. Specific and/or additional deliverables can be requested by management. The key responsibilities and accountabilities may change from time to time in response to changes in business strategy, operational requirements and shift rotation.
