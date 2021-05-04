Team Leader at Woolworths Supply Chain

Main Purpose

To supervise a functional team effectively to deliver operational processes within agreed service levels, cost effectively and through operational excellence.

Key Responsibilities

Facilitate INVOCOMS in the absence of the line manager

Ensure the delivery of team goals through relevant scorecards as per the strategy using the INVOCOM methodology

Assist with the executing of the business unit’s one year operating plan, budget and scorecard with continuous improvement in mind

Build, integrate and maintain relationships with all stakeholders in line with SLA’s to achieve operational excellence e.g. Transport, Trunking, Warehousing, Flow Through, Cross-Docking, Equipment Centre and Distribution Services

Supervise end to end process compliance (e.g. receiving, picking, despatch, inventory etc.) against the documented process standards within area of responsibility

Address non adherence to process compliance with the relevant FLM

Ensure optimal utilisation of all variable resources to ensure operational excellence (e.g. FTE plan for staffing, scanners, technology, equipment, pallet jacks, reach trucks, fork lifts, motorised pallet jacks, consumables, stationary etc.)

Ensure team goals are effectively communicated and understood

Ensure team effectiveness through effective utilisation and supervision of all resources

Plan and allocate operational tasks within team, follow up on task implementation and assist team in task completion when necessary

Identify training gaps and escalate to FLM for appropriate training and development of staff

Monitor team performance and achievement of productivity standards

Monitor adherence to company policies and procedures in line with corporate governance principles and escalate any non-adherence to the relevant FLM

Ensure timeous and accurate delivery of identified reporting and administration, in support of transactional excellence

Demonstrate effective leadership aligned to the Woolworths values to ensure the delivery of the team goals and operational scorecard

Provide input into talent management, succession planning and reward and recognition (e.g. difference awards)

Initiate and refer all employee relations matters (e.g. absenteeism, time keeping concerns, process non-compliance) to the relevant FLM in line with sound people principles and strategy

Monitor and ensure adherence to company policies, procedures and legislation (e.g. OSH Act and SHE programme) in line with corporate governance and where appropriate, conduct counselling sessions and refer any non-adherence to the relevant FLM

Key Competencies

Knowledge & process understanding of logistics & related distribution processes

Working knowledge of supply chain operations and impact on stakeholders

PC literacy and able to capture information and produce reports

Ability to manage consumables and assets

Understanding of process compliance

Ability to analyse and interpret financial and performance indicators at a detailed level

Demonstrates a thorough understanding of the business measures and targets relating to own role

Have an understanding of relevant legislation

Ability to work across different temperature regimes e.g. Cold Chain and Frozen area

Ability to quickly develop knowledge and understanding of suppliers’, customers and service providers business and demonstrate a passion for customer delivery

Demonstrates an understanding of the impact of own role on service delivery to internal and external customers

Customer service mind-set

Knowledge of performance management systems

Knowledge of employee relations procedures

Other Job Requirements

What theoretical knowledge (e.g. degree / diploma) does the job require?

Senior Certificate (Grade 12)

Computer Literacy

Post Matric qualification will be an advantage

Quality assurance background an advantage

What experience (e.g. previous exposure) does the job require?

2 – 3 years relevant supervisory Supply Chain working experience

Other key requirements

The deliverables are not limited to the accountabilities specified in the job profile. These key accountabilities highlight the focus areas of the job. Specific and/or additional deliverables can be requested by management. The key responsibilities and accountabilities may change from time to time in response to changes in business strategy, operational requirements and shift rotation.

“As a proud South African brand, Woolworths is committed to transformation. Meeting our employment equity goals will be taken into account in our recruitment decisions”

