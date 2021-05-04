Team Leader: Service Admin at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To manage a team of Agents in the Service Admin Department to optimally deliver on set organisational, departmental, and operational objectives, ensuring that an exceptional client experience and service recovery is achieved and that all set policies, regulatory requirements, and operational processes are implemented followed, and adhered to

Experience

Min:

2 years in a client service environment

2 years in a first line leadership, people management role (preferably in a Contact Centre environment)

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant degree in Finance or Strategic Management

Knowledge

Min:

Knowledge and understanding of:

Financial industry

Leadership best practices

Relationship management

People management and development

Complaint handling

Ideal:

Knowledge and understanding of:

Capitec Bank services, products, policies and procedures

South African banking environment

Skills

Communications Skills

Leadership Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Problem solving skills

Reporting Skills

Competencies

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Deciding and Initiating Action

Adhering to Principles and Values

Following Instructions and Procedures

Planning and Organising

Leading and Supervising

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Clear criminal and credit record

Contactable via own mobile phone

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

