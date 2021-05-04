Team Leader: Service Admin at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
To manage a team of Agents in the Service Admin Department to optimally deliver on set organisational, departmental, and operational objectives, ensuring that an exceptional client experience and service recovery is achieved and that all set policies, regulatory requirements, and operational processes are implemented followed, and adhered to
Experience
Min:
- 2 years in a client service environment
- 2 years in a first line leadership, people management role (preferably in a Contact Centre environment)
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant degree in Finance or Strategic Management
Knowledge
Min:
Knowledge and understanding of:
- Financial industry
- Leadership best practices
- Relationship management
- People management and development
- Complaint handling
Ideal:
Knowledge and understanding of:
- Capitec Bank services, products, policies and procedures
- South African banking environment
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Leadership Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Problem solving skills
- Reporting Skills
Competencies
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Following Instructions and Procedures
- Planning and Organising
- Leading and Supervising
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required