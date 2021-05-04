Temporary Merchandiser (P.E) at O’Brien Recruitment

Excellent opportunity for a Temp Merchandiser looking for growth to join this strong Market leader in the Alcoholic Beverage FMCG Industry! This role will be based in Port Elizabeth.
Requirements:
Must have a valid drivers license
Must reside is Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha)
Experience within the Liquor Industry preferable
1-2 years experience as a Merchandiser
In your role as a Merchandiser, your job description includes, but is not limited to the below responsibilities:
Ensuring stock is placed correctly on shelves and enough stock is available
Data Management & Analysis
- Collect and Manage customer information
- Collect information and report/feedback as per operational or ASM requirements
- Deliver customer satisfaction by call cycle management
- Self-manage to ensure that personal quality and productivity standards are maintained
- Submit feedback on trade requirements
Effective Administration
- Manage and care for company assets issued to you for business use – Manage and take care of company assets including car, Indicator laptop and handheld devices as per SOP
- Manage travel time, petrol usage and other allowances within the company standard
Effective Human Capital (Self) Management and Development
- Adhere to the Employee Handbook
- Manage a balance between achievement of own objectives and organizational
- Manage and anticipate change
- Plan and prioritize
- Timeously submit operational required documents to respective departments
Operational Excellence
- Advise ASM on out of stocks as per SOP
- Assisting new customers in opening new accounts as per suppliers requirements
- Brand Availability
- Correctly merchandise
- Deliver customer satisfaction by building customer relationships
- Deliver customer satisfaction by identifying the training needs of customers and ensuring Brand builders are notified
- Effective call execution
- Execute cycle brief, trade marketing activities and other operational requirements from ASM
- Head office trade visits
- Order taking and processing
- Product changes
- Sales levers at the outlet
- Call adherence
- Manage customer communication
- Effectively utilise free stock for trade marketing activity