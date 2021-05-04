Temporary Merchandiser (P.E) at O’Brien Recruitment

May 4, 2021

Excellent opportunity for a Temp Merchandiser looking for growth to join this strong Market leader in the Alcoholic Beverage FMCG Industry! This role will be based in Port Elizabeth.

Requirements:

Must have a valid drivers license

Must reside is Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha)

Experience within the Liquor Industry preferable

1-2 years experience as a Merchandiser

In your role as a Merchandiser, your job description includes, but is not limited to the below responsibilities:

Ensuring stock is placed correctly on shelves and enough stock is available

Data Management & Analysis

  • Collect and Manage customer information
  • Collect information and report/feedback as per operational or ASM requirements
  • Deliver customer satisfaction by call cycle management
  • Self-manage to ensure that personal quality and productivity standards are maintained
  • Submit feedback on trade requirements

Effective Administration

  • Manage and care for company assets issued to you for business use – Manage and take care of company assets including car, Indicator laptop and handheld devices as per SOP
  • Manage travel time, petrol usage and other allowances within the company standard

Effective Human Capital (Self) Management and Development

  • Adhere to the Employee Handbook
  • Manage a balance between achievement of own objectives and organizational
  • Manage and anticipate change
  • Plan and prioritize
  • Timeously submit operational required documents to respective departments

Operational Excellence

  • Advise ASM on out of stocks as per SOP
  • Assisting new customers in opening new accounts as per suppliers requirements
  • Brand Availability
  • Correctly merchandise
  • Deliver customer satisfaction by building customer relationships
  • Deliver customer satisfaction by identifying the training needs of customers and ensuring Brand builders are notified
  • Effective call execution
  • Execute cycle brief, trade marketing activities and other operational requirements from ASM
  • Head office trade visits
  • Order taking and processing
  • Product changes
  • Sales levers at the outlet
  • Call adherence
  • Manage customer communication
  • Effectively utilise free stock for trade marketing activity

