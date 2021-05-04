Temporary Merchandiser (P.E) at O’Brien Recruitment

Excellent opportunity for a Temp Merchandiser looking for growth to join this strong Market leader in the Alcoholic Beverage FMCG Industry! This role will be based in Port Elizabeth.

Requirements:

Must have a valid drivers license

Must reside is Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha)

Experience within the Liquor Industry preferable

1-2 years experience as a Merchandiser

In your role as a Merchandiser, your job description includes, but is not limited to the below responsibilities:

Ensuring stock is placed correctly on shelves and enough stock is available

Data Management & Analysis

Collect and Manage customer information

Collect information and report/feedback as per operational or ASM requirements

Deliver customer satisfaction by call cycle management

Self-manage to ensure that personal quality and productivity standards are maintained

Submit feedback on trade requirements

Effective Administration

Manage and care for company assets issued to you for business use – Manage and take care of company assets including car, Indicator laptop and handheld devices as per SOP

Manage travel time, petrol usage and other allowances within the company standard

Effective Human Capital (Self) Management and Development

Adhere to the Employee Handbook

Manage a balance between achievement of own objectives and organizational

Manage and anticipate change

Plan and prioritize

Timeously submit operational required documents to respective departments

Operational Excellence

Advise ASM on out of stocks as per SOP

Assisting new customers in opening new accounts as per suppliers requirements

Brand Availability

Correctly merchandise

Deliver customer satisfaction by building customer relationships

Deliver customer satisfaction by identifying the training needs of customers and ensuring Brand builders are notified

Effective call execution

Execute cycle brief, trade marketing activities and other operational requirements from ASM

Head office trade visits

Order taking and processing

Product changes

Sales levers at the outlet

Call adherence

Manage customer communication

Effectively utilise free stock for trade marketing activity

