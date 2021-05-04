Test 12345 at Simplify.Hr

Job briefWe are looking for a Data Entry Clerk to type information into our database from paper documents. The ideal candidate will be computer savvy and a fast typist with a keen eye for detail. You will report to a data manager or another senior data team member. Understanding of data confidentiality principles is [URL Removed] company will rely on you for having accurate and updated data that are easily accessible through a digital [URL Removed] data from paper formats into computer files or database systems using keyboards, data recorders or optical scanners

Type in data provided directly from customers

Create spreadsheets with large numbers of figures without mistakes

Verify data by comparing it to source documents

Update existing data

Retrieve data from the database or electronic files as requested

Perform regular backups to ensure data preservation

Sort and organize paperwork after entering data to ensure it is not lost

Requirements

Proven experience as data entry clerk

Fast typing skills; Knowledge of touch typing system is strongly preferred

Excellent knowledge of word processing tools and spreadsheets (MS Office Word, Excel etc.)

Working knowledge of office equipment and computer hardware and peripheral devices

Basic understanding of databases

Good command of English both oral and written and customer service skills

Great attention to detail

High school degree or equivalent

