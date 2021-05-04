Test 12345 at Simplify.Hr

May 4, 2021

Job briefWe are looking for a Data Entry Clerk to type information into our database from paper documents. The ideal candidate will be computer savvy and a fast typist with a keen eye for detail. You will report to a data manager or another senior data team member. Understanding of data confidentiality principles is [URL Removed] company will rely on you for having accurate and updated data that are easily accessible through a digital [URL Removed] data from paper formats into computer files or database systems using keyboards, data recorders or optical scanners

  • Type in data provided directly from customers
  • Create spreadsheets with large numbers of figures without mistakes
  • Verify data by comparing it to source documents
  • Update existing data
  • Retrieve data from the database or electronic files as requested
  • Perform regular backups to ensure data preservation
  • Sort and organize paperwork after entering data to ensure it is not lost

    • Requirements

    • Proven experience as data entry clerk
    • Fast typing skills; Knowledge of touch typing system is strongly preferred
    • Excellent knowledge of word processing tools and spreadsheets (MS Office Word, Excel etc.)
    • Working knowledge of office equipment and computer hardware and peripheral devices
    • Basic understanding of databases
    • Good command of English both oral and written and customer service skills
    • Great attention to detail
    • High school degree or equivalent

