Test 12345 at Simplify.Hr

Job briefWe are looking for a Data Entry Clerk to type information into our database from paper documents. The ideal candidate will be computer savvy and a fast typist with a keen eye for detail. You will report to a data manager or another senior data team member. Understanding of data confidentiality principles is [URL Removed] company will rely on you for having accurate and updated data that are easily accessible through a digital [URL Removed] data from paper formats into computer files or database systems using keyboards, data recorders or optical scanners
Requirements
- Proven experience as data entry clerk
- Fast typing skills; Knowledge of touch typing system is strongly preferred
- Excellent knowledge of word processing tools and spreadsheets (MS Office Word, Excel etc.)
- Working knowledge of office equipment and computer hardware and peripheral devices
- Basic understanding of databases
- Good command of English both oral and written and customer service skills
- Great attention to detail
- High school degree or equivalent