Test Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

We are seeking a Test AnalystJob description
- Participate and contribute to business area initiatives and operating plans
- Understand the project and test requirements
- Attend meetings regularly, as required by the project
- Understand the basic principles of testing and how to construct, design and schedule test cases, scenarios and scripts within various test levels and test types.
- Apply effective problem-solving
- Liaise with team to achieve resolution of issues identified
- Report any problems or issues to test lead for necessary action
- Ensure operational efficiency
- Conduct test case execution, including smoke-testing and sanity-testing
- Update the test results (provide evidence)
- Log defects in the tracking tool
- Re-test fixes and related functionality
- Prepare test data through the application to test automation tools or manual
- Support automation tools
- Review test packs with test analysts to ensure understanding of the test cases and
- Run automation test scripts for functional and regression test cases
- Record results and perform detailed initial root cause investigation communicate test results
- Monitor and maintain processes and procedures
- Prepare the test setup and data
- Prepare / update the test case documentation to agreed procedures and standards
Minimum requirements
- Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification
- Minimum 3 years experience working in a software test environment involving test execution and identification of faults
- Good knowledge of structured test methods and processes
- Experience in business or systems analysis advantageous
- ISEB / ISTQB Foundation in Software Testing Certification required
- ISEB/ISTQB Advanced Test Analyst Certification
- Mobile application testing experience preferable
- Knowledge of theIT landscape, including systemic understanding of key business linkages and dependencies
- Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape
- Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings
- Appropriately derives and organises the essence of information to draw solid conclusions
- Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved
- Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information
- Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects
- Clearly defines objectives and translates them into workable activities
- Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed
- Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.
- Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.
- Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information.
- Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.
- Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.
- Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures
- Anticipates change and continuously remains prepared for change
- Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change