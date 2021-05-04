Test Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

May 4, 2021

We are seeking a Test AnalystJob description

  • Participate and contribute to business area initiatives and operating plans
  • Understand the project and test requirements
  • Attend meetings regularly, as required by the project
  • Understand the basic principles of testing and how to construct, design and schedule test cases, scenarios and scripts within various test levels and test types.
  • Apply effective problem-solving
  • Liaise with team to achieve resolution of issues identified
  • Report any problems or issues to test lead for necessary action
  • Ensure operational efficiency
  • Conduct test case execution, including smoke-testing and sanity-testing
  • Update the test results (provide evidence)
  • Log defects in the tracking tool
  • Re-test fixes and related functionality
  • Prepare test data through the application to test automation tools or manual
  • Support automation tools
  • Review test packs with test analysts to ensure understanding of the test cases and
  • Run automation test scripts for functional and regression test cases
  • Record results and perform detailed initial root cause investigation communicate test results
  • Monitor and maintain processes and procedures
  • Prepare the test setup and data
  • Prepare / update the test case documentation to agreed procedures and standards

Minimum requirements

  • Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification
  • Minimum 3 years experience working in a software test environment involving test execution and identification of faults
  • Good knowledge of structured test methods and processes
  • Experience in business or systems analysis advantageous
  • ISEB / ISTQB Foundation in Software Testing Certification required
  • ISEB/ISTQB Advanced Test Analyst Certification
  • Mobile application testing experience preferable
  • Knowledge of theIT landscape, including systemic understanding of key business linkages and dependencies
  • Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape
  • Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings
  • Appropriately derives and organises the essence of information to draw solid conclusions
  • Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved
  • Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information
  • Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects
  • Clearly defines objectives and translates them into workable activities
  • Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed
  • Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.
  • Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.
  • Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information.
  • Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.
  • Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.
  • Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures
  • Anticipates change and continuously remains prepared for change
  • Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change

