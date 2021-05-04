TRADE TESTED ELECTRICIAN FMCG Lamberts Bay R400000 per annum CTC

Food Processing Plant seeks a Trade Tested Electrician with a good working knowledge of PLC maintenance and fault finding, refrigeration, and boilers. You will need high energy levels and good interpersonal/communications skills. Min Trade Tested, wireman’s license would be an advantage, refrigeration experience, and min 3yrs post trade test experience in a factory environment.

Key Job Outputs

Maintenance on Production equipment and installation of electrical equipment.

Preventative maintenance planning and execution.

Plant availability ensured.

Capital projects completed and relevant installations actioned.

Operate within applicable Health and Safety requirements.

Effective liaison with Production departments.

Health and Safety Inspections conducted and forms completed.

Email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Electrical

Health & Safety

Maintenance

Preventative Maintenance

Fault Finding

Refridgeration

Boilers

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

