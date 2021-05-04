TRADE TESTED ELECTRICIAN FMCG Lamberts Bay R400000 per annum CTC

May 4, 2021

Food Processing Plant seeks a Trade Tested Electrician with a good working knowledge of PLC maintenance and fault finding, refrigeration, and boilers. You will need high energy levels and good interpersonal/communications skills. Min Trade Tested, wireman’s license would be an advantage, refrigeration experience, and min 3yrs post trade test experience in a factory environment.

Key Job Outputs

  • Maintenance on Production equipment and installation of electrical equipment.
  • Preventative maintenance planning and execution.
  • Plant availability ensured.
  • Capital projects completed and relevant installations actioned.
  • Operate within applicable Health and Safety requirements.
  • Effective liaison with Production departments.
  • Health and Safety Inspections conducted and forms completed.

Desired Skills:

  • Electrical
  • Health & Safety
  • Maintenance
  • Preventative Maintenance
  • Fault Finding
  • Refridgeration
  • Boilers

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

