TRADE TESTED ELECTRICIAN FMCG Lamberts Bay R400000 per annum CTC

Food Processing Plant seeks a Trade Tested Electrician with a good working knowledge of PLC maintenance and fault finding, refrigeration, and boilers. You will need high energy levels and good interpersonal/communications skills. Min Trade Tested, wireman’s license would be an advantage, refrigeration experience, and min 3yrs post trade test experience in a factory environment.
Key Job Outputs
- Maintenance on Production equipment and installation of electrical equipment.
- Preventative maintenance planning and execution.
- Plant availability ensured.
- Capital projects completed and relevant installations actioned.
- Operate within applicable Health and Safety requirements.
- Effective liaison with Production departments.
- Health and Safety Inspections conducted and forms completed.
Desired Skills:
- Electrical
- Health & Safety
- Maintenance
- Preventative Maintenance
- Fault Finding
- Refridgeration
- Boilers
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate