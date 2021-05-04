Voice Engineer at Avbob Mutual

AVBOB, AFRICA’S LARGEST MUTUAL ASSURANCE SOCIETY PROVIDING A ONE-STOP FUNERAL INSURANCE AND BURIAL SOLUTION, HAS A VACANCY FOR A : DATA VOICE ENGINEER IN THE ICT DEPARTMENT ON A SENIOR LEVEL.

DataVoice (interaction management software) Nexus and Libre expertise is fundamental with a specialised focus on the secure recording of multiple streams and channels. From Voice, email and chat applications across multiple platforms deployed. A senior engineer experience and certified as a Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert Routing and Switching (CCIE Routing and Switching) and Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert Voice.

The ICT estate is the Cisco Unified Border Element (CUBE) and performing critical functions with deep expertise around SIP, session controls, security, interworking, and demarcation. Must have hands-on accountability of configuration and maintenance of Session Border Controllers. Asterisk, Cube router and voice Gateway experience is

essential.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Configuration, Management and Monitoring Datavoice (software)

Maintain all aspects of the company’s national voice and recording network including the core and voice platforms (store, retrieval, proactive management)

Undertake voice fault investigations and implement resolutions in local and wide area environments.

Manage, monitor secure recording of multiple streams and channels.

Ensure proper configuration and deployment voice equipment while adhering to the company’s standards and practices.

Liaise with Project Management team, Network and Security engineers and Service Desk Agents on a regular basis.

Responsible for SIP Design.

Responsible for SIP & QOS.

Responsible for Unified contact centers as a specialist

Responsible for Cisco Cube.

Apply VC and TMS knowledge.

Maintain Contact Center and CUCMs Clusters and its member nodes of CUCMs, Unity,

Prime Collaboration and CVP/UCCX/UCCE, and other unified messaging applications integration, solutions and services

Maintaining highly available voice network environment by identifying gaps, researching solutions and bugs, installing upgrades, ensuring best practice compliance, Health Monitoring and Network optimisations.

Upgrades , Management, Maintenance

To plan, operate and troubleshoot complex, converged network infrastructures on a wide variety of Cisco equipment.

Ensures that appropriate software and specialist monitoring tools are used to maintain awareness and control of hardware and software.

Monitors exceptional incidents and conducts or initiates investigations on system performance.

Proposes and implements consequent improvements working towards industry top benchmark targets.

Coach and mentor technicians, administrators and specialists, setting standards of performance and objectives (both collective and individual) in line with service objectives; provides direction and support to all team members ensuring that the highest professional standards are observed

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:

Bachelor Degree in Computer Science or equivalent

Up to date Cisco Certifications.

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert Routing and Switching (CCIE Routing and Switching)

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert Voice (CCIE Voice)

EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

At least 6 years’ experience as a Senior Voice Engineer.

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

Strong SIP Protocol Experience

Thorough understanding of SIP, RTP, codecs, call routing, voice billing. Excellent understanding of QoS and differentiated services

Good understanding of MPLS, VRF and general networking

Basic Linux experience

Datavoice expertise

Must be well spoken, have a good command of the English language and must be able to deal with customers in a professional manner

Expert understanding of the following Cisco Unified Communication Products: Call

Manager (up to and including 10.5), Unity Connection, WebEx T29 or higher, Jabber 9 or higher, CCA, Prime, Cisco Emergency Responder

Skills required of expert-level engineer to plan, design, implement, operate, and troubleshoot Enterprise Unified Communications networks.

Cisco Video infrastructure and QoS

Experience in supporting Messaging & Collaboration Tools.o Voice Service technologies; Voice gateways, PBX, VMX, Call Center-IVR, Wireless o SIP circuit experience o Session Border Controller o Network routing and switching

In-depth technical knowledge & demonstrated expertise in the major functions and features of software and hardware infrastructure for LYNC Enterprise Voice (EV) System.

Should possess excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Acute attention to detail

Customer Service Focused

Strong Troubleshooting/problem solving ability

Equity Statement: We are committed to Employment Equity when recruiting internally and externally. It is company policy to promote from within wherever possible. “Preference will be given to suitably qualified individuals from previously disadvantaged groups in South Africa.

Candidates who have not received any feedback from us within 6 weeks of the closing date must consider their applications as unsuccessful. We thank all applicants for their interest in AVBOB.

