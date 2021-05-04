Workshop Manager

Area: Spartan (Next to Kempton Park)
Duties and Responsibilities and Requirements (Not Limited to):
- Substantial experience in fabrication of structural steel, qualifications and references to be provided
- Well versed with Tekla/X steel and a good understanding of steel drawings
- Honest and loyal
- Good Leadership qualities, good EQ
- Strong character with good people skills
- Manage entire workshop staff and meet production deadlines (lead by example)
- People motivator
- Good planning skills, optimize resources available to achieve high level of productivity and output at all times.
- Good understanding of welding
- Disciplinarian
- Good example to work force, time keeping, first in last out
- Good communicator
- Responsible and accountable
- A large part of the job will be spending time on the shop floor managing productivity and motivating staff to ensure a high quality product is completed on time and within budget
- Very hands on position, leading by example
Qualifications:
- Qualified Boilermaker trade Test Required
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Yes