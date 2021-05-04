Workshop Manager

Area: Spartan (Next to Kempton Park)

Duties and Responsibilities and Requirements (Not Limited to):

Substantial experience in fabrication of structural steel, qualifications and references to be provided

Well versed with Tekla/X steel and a good understanding of steel drawings

Honest and loyal

Good Leadership qualities, good EQ

Strong character with good people skills

Manage entire workshop staff and meet production deadlines (lead by example)

People motivator

Good planning skills, optimize resources available to achieve high level of productivity and output at all times.

Good understanding of welding

Disciplinarian

Good example to work force, time keeping, first in last out

Good communicator

Responsible and accountable

A large part of the job will be spending time on the shop floor managing productivity and motivating staff to ensure a high quality product is completed on time and within budget

Very hands on position, leading by example

Qualifications:

Qualified Boilermaker trade Test Required

Employer & Job Benefits:

Yes

