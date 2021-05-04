Workshop Manager

Area: Spartan (Next to Kempton Park)

Duties and Responsibilities and Requirements (Not Limited to):

  • Substantial experience in fabrication of structural steel, qualifications and references to be provided
  • Well versed with Tekla/X steel and a good understanding of steel drawings
  • Honest and loyal
  • Good Leadership qualities, good EQ
  • Strong character with good people skills
  • Manage entire workshop staff and meet production deadlines (lead by example)
  • People motivator
  • Good planning skills, optimize resources available to achieve high level of productivity and output at all times.
  • Good understanding of welding
  • Disciplinarian
  • Good example to work force, time keeping, first in last out
  • Good communicator
  • Responsible and accountable
  • A large part of the job will be spending time on the shop floor managing productivity and motivating staff to ensure a high quality product is completed on time and within budget
  • Very hands on position, leading by example

Qualifications:

  • Qualified Boilermaker trade Test Required

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Yes

