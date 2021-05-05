An opportunity exists for a Junior Social Compliance Audit Administrator based in Westlake, Cape Town.
The key responsibilities:
Administration of quotations, providing guidance to suppliers, reviewing of reports, initiating audits, uploading of findings and following up with Suppliers on clients online system.
Supplier liason.
Minimum requirements:
- Own transport essential
- 3-5 years working experience
- Previous pastel experience advantageous
- Moderate ability to access and navigate websites
- Strong work ethic – organised and structured
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Closing date: 12 May 2021
Desired Skills:
- Excellent communication skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Excellent customer service
- Telephone Etiquette
- Computer literacy MS Office
- Strong work ethic
- professional e-mail etiquette
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
The organisation specialises in bespoke, Food Safety Management System Audits and provides technical support services to retailers in Africa and large multinational manufacturing groups.