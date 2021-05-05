Administrator

May 5, 2021

An opportunity exists for a Junior Social Compliance Audit Administrator based in Westlake, Cape Town.

The key responsibilities:

Administration of quotations, providing guidance to suppliers, reviewing of reports, initiating audits, uploading of findings and following up with Suppliers on clients online system.
Supplier liason.

Minimum requirements:

  • Own transport essential
  • 3-5 years working experience
  • Previous pastel experience advantageous
  • Moderate ability to access and navigate websites
  • Strong work ethic – organised and structured

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Closing date: 12 May 2021

Desired Skills:

  • Excellent communication skills
  • Excellent interpersonal skills
  • Excellent customer service
  • Telephone Etiquette
  • Computer literacy MS Office
  • Strong work ethic
  • professional e-mail etiquette

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

The organisation specialises in bespoke, Food Safety Management System Audits and provides technical support services to retailers in Africa and large multinational manufacturing groups.

