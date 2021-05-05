Administrator

An opportunity exists for a Junior Social Compliance Audit Administrator based in Westlake, Cape Town.

The key responsibilities:

Administration of quotations, providing guidance to suppliers, reviewing of reports, initiating audits, uploading of findings and following up with Suppliers on clients online system.

Supplier liason.

Minimum requirements:

Own transport essential

3-5 years working experience

Previous pastel experience advantageous

Moderate ability to access and navigate websites

Strong work ethic – organised and structured

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Closing date: 12 May 2021

Desired Skills:

Excellent communication skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Excellent customer service

Telephone Etiquette

Computer literacy MS Office

Strong work ethic

professional e-mail etiquette

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

The organisation specialises in bespoke, Food Safety Management System Audits and provides technical support services to retailers in Africa and large multinational manufacturing groups.

