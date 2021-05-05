Assistant Audit Manager

Job Description:

Management of WIP (Work in progress) reporting

Attending and running of Audits

Assisting Audit Manager with the following task:

– WIP Control

– Reviewing of completed files submitted by Audit Seniors

– Training inventions – training of lower level employees

-Delegation and control of work distributed to Audit Seniors

Liaising with clients as required for Audit information or queries

Assistant Manager may be placed in full control over smaller audit entities

Any other audit related work as required by Audit Managers

Minimum level of Education:

CA Qualification – 1 year experience as Audit Senior or Equivalent

Honours/B.com – 2 years experience as Audit Senior or Equivalent

Non- B.com – 3 years experience as Audit Senior or Equivalent

