Assistant Audit Manager

Job Description:
- Management of WIP (Work in progress) reporting
- Attending and running of Audits
- Assisting Audit Manager with the following task:
– WIP Control
– Reviewing of completed files submitted by Audit Seniors
– Training inventions – training of lower level employees
-Delegation and control of work distributed to Audit Seniors
- Liaising with clients as required for Audit information or queries
- Assistant Manager may be placed in full control over smaller audit entities
- Any other audit related work as required by Audit Managers
Minimum level of Education:
- CA Qualification – 1 year experience as Audit Senior or Equivalent
- Honours/B.com – 2 years experience as Audit Senior or Equivalent
- Non- B.com – 3 years experience as Audit Senior or Equivalent