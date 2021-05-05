Assistant Audit Manager

May 5, 2021

Job Description:

  • Management of WIP (Work in progress) reporting
  • Attending and running of Audits
  • Assisting Audit Manager with the following task:

– WIP Control
– Reviewing of completed files submitted by Audit Seniors
– Training inventions – training of lower level employees
-Delegation and control of work distributed to Audit Seniors

  • Liaising with clients as required for Audit information or queries
  • Assistant Manager may be placed in full control over smaller audit entities
  • Any other audit related work as required by Audit Managers

Minimum level of Education:

  • CA Qualification – 1 year experience as Audit Senior or Equivalent
  • Honours/B.com – 2 years experience as Audit Senior or Equivalent
  • Non- B.com – 3 years experience as Audit Senior or Equivalent

