Audit Manager at PG Group

PG is the name for glass in Southern Africa. Established in Cape Town in 1897, the Group produces, distributes and installs automotive, building glass, aluminium and glass film solutions. The PG Group is a significant worldwide player and our operations comply with the highest international safety, quality and environmental standards. PG Group is invested in the following divisions: PG Glass, PG Glass Africa, Shatterprufe, LLumar, Widney, PFG Building Glass, PG Building Glass, PG Primador and PG Aluminium.

Main job purpose:

Provide independent objective assurance, risk management, compliance monitoring and consultative forensic services to PG Group; designed to add value and improve the Company’s operations, by bringing a systematic, disciplined approach to evaluate and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of risk management, control, fraud prevention and governance processes.

Main Objective

Assist in embedding the Risk Management Program to assure improved business financial results and shareholder value.

Assess control environment, drive and enhance change thereby effectively reducing control risk, resulting in improving divisional operational and financial results.

Conduct risk based shareholder value focused audits, agree mitigation and follow through successful implementation.

Scan the external regulatory environment, review and establish regulatory risk and potential non-compliance to key legislation and regulatory requirements and ensure that business close the risk gap.

Review current processes, procedures and policies for design effectiveness and consistent adherence to amend and develop protocol to improve compliance. Scan the PG Group external and internal operating environments for potential crime and fraud risks through preliminary investigations, once validity of the risk has been confirmed, report and hand over to appropriate investigation resource or authority and follow-up and report progress on the investigation process to business. Based on the forensic risk identified and investigation outcome, identify fraud preventative measures for implementation.

Develop and implement mechanisms (governance dashboards) to report key Internal Audit Activity, Risks and Control improvements to Divisional Executive Management.

Identify continuous improvement opportunities pertaining to operations and facilitate engagement with relevant stakeholders.

To ensure staff are effectively managed and held accountable through performance and disciplinary procedures, and that staff are developed and mentored through the talent management and IDP process.

Critical job requirements:

Qualification(s):

Grade 12.

Honours/Post Graduate Degree in Finance or Auditing.

Professional Qualifications/Certifications/Designations covering Audit (CA/CIA).

Knowledge:

Internal Auditing.

Risk Management.

Control Environment.

Governance (King IV).

Compliance.

Skills:

Knowledge of internal audit standards.

Skilled internal audit tools (CURA).

Skilled in business process design and implementation.

SAP knowledge and experience in applying CAAT’s.

Presentation and facilitation skills.

Interviewing skills.

Microsoft Office (Visio, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook).

Business acumen.

Interpersonal skills.

Experience:

7 to 10 years post articles internal audit professional experience of which 3 years are in risk management / forensics

Minimum 3 to 5 years internal audit management experience in a manufacturing / production environment / risk based auditing techniques

PG Group, and its subsidiaries, are committed to the principles of employment equity and as such are equal opportunity employers. Qualified applicants who apply for any vacancies will be considered with due consideration based on of fairness and equity. Factors such as race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin or disability are not consider exclusively and are not determinative of any appointments made by PG Group or its subsidiaries.

