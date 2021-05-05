Burgers top food delivery list for Capetonians

With a world of choice at their fingertips, burgers are Capetonians’ go-to choice for home food deliveries, with Burger King and Spur being the most popular choice among food delivery customers in the Mother City.

The average amount spent on an order by customers is around R200, while the most expensive home delivery feast ordered so far cost just short of R4 000.

With most city residents turning to delivery services rather than waiting in queues in stores, most food delivery orders are placed in the late afternoon and evening.

This is according to Bolt Food, which is celebrating its first anniversary of offering its affordable delivery services to Cape Town’s restaurants.

“Bolt Food launched in Cape Town during the early months of the pandemic, with the intention of helping restaurants stay in business once food deliveries were allowed by risk-management regulations,” explains James Townsend-Rose, country manager for Bolt Food in South Africa.

Noma Maganisa, communications officer at Burger King South Africa, notes: “It’s been challenging navigating our business to adapt to the new norms arising from the Covid-19 pandemic. We weren’t able to operate during large parts of 2020, which was difficult, but we were encouraged by new buying channels adopted by consumers, like Bolt Food.”