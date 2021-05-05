C# Full Stack Developer – Johannesburg – up to R1m CTC PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Global turn-key solutions business, passionate about all things gaming and sport are looking for a Senior Backend Developer to join their team servicing internationally renowned brands.

This organisation is a sports betting mobile e-commerce enterprise and digital marketing hub disrupting the industry as we know it with big growth strategies in place across Africa and the globe.

You will be required to design and implement new features and improve the reliability of their systems as they scale the product out across the organization.

What you need:

RESTful API Development using .NET Core (2+ years’ experience)

C# 6.0 (4+ years’ experience)

Elastic Stack (1+ years’ experience)

Azure DevOps CI/CD (1+ years’ experience)

NodeJS Development Experience (1+ years’ experience)

MS SQL & NoSQL (Couchbase, MongoDB, Azure Cosmos DB)

Frontend Frameworks i.e. (Angular 4+, React)

In-Memory & Distributed Caching (MS SQL, Redis, NCache)

Development Experience in Microservices

Unit Testing

Preferred knowledge/capabilities:

CMS Exposure (Kentico, Netlify, Strapi, Ghost)

Understanding of Agile Methodologies (Scrum & Kanban)

Monitoring Tools (New Relic, [URL Removed] Datadog)

Exposure to Azure/AWS/GCP

Exposure to OAuth

ORM Experience (Dapper, EF Core, EF)

Nuget Development

Strong in T-SQL (Joins, Stored Procedures, Views)

