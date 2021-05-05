C#.NET Developer – Azure Experience

We are looking to connect with experienced C#.NET Developers for a small but established team in Centurion.

Desired Skills:

Sc. Computer Science (or similar)

5+ years’ experience in a similar role

Residing in Gauteng and willing to work in Centurion.

SA CitizenSolid experience with:

C#

.NET & .NET Core

Azure

Elasticsearch

Web Application Development

GIT

Any DevOps experience will be desirable.

About The Employer:

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us

within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

