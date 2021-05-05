C#.NET Developer – Azure Experience

We are looking to connect with experienced C#.NET Developers for a small but established team in Centurion.
Desired Skills:
- Sc. Computer Science (or similar)
- 5+ years’ experience in a similar role
- Residing in Gauteng and willing to work in Centurion.
- SA CitizenSolid experience with:
- C#
- .NET & .NET Core
- Azure
- Elasticsearch
- Web Application Development
- GIT
- Any DevOps experience will be desirable.
About The Employer:
