C#.NET Developer – Azure Experience

May 5, 2021

We are looking to connect with experienced C#.NET Developers for a small but established team in Centurion.

Desired Skills:

  • Sc. Computer Science (or similar)
  • 5+ years’ experience in a similar role
  • Residing in Gauteng and willing to work in Centurion.
  • SA CitizenSolid experience with:
  • C#
  • .NET & .NET Core
  • Azure
  • Elasticsearch
  • Web Application Development
  • GIT
  • Any DevOps experience will be desirable.

About The Employer:

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us
within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

