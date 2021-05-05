Case Manager : Managed Health Care (EE) at Headhunters

Our client in the healthcare industry is currently looking to employ an experienced Case Manager : Managed Health Care. (Equity candidates only)

ROLE PURPOSE:

To assist in the enhancement and management of a cost-effective Managed Health Care with the objective of promoting rational utilization of Health Care facilities and containing associated costs generated by these services.

WHAT YOU’RE GOING TO DO:

Review of in-hospital patients for appropriateness of care and length of stay.

Liaise with the service provider on the clinical update

Discharge planning for in-hospital patients to ensure ongoing support and care post discharge

Communicate with the medical advisor on complex cases

Ensure efficiency of the admitting visit through regular hospital visits of in-patients

Drive patient advocacy by coordinating in and post hospital care where necessary

Educate and guide all members regarding health care and their benefits

Develop, implement and communicate the practice and/or the clinical guidelines for cost effective care

Authorise appropriate and cost effective surgical care and treatment

Ensure the consistent and correct application of exclusions

Adhere to policies and procedures and take corrective action where necessary

Adhere to organisational best practice and legislative requirements

Take ownership of escalated and unresolved queries and ensure they are resolved timeously

Manage the problem until resolution, updating the incident detail with any status updates

Ensure the effective, accurate and timeous completion of relevant documentation accompanying transactions

Communicate with providers to improve the cost efficiencies of health care delivery

Provide clear communication with regards to the outcomes and process

Ensure Service Level Agreements are met and exceeded

Engage in effective communication and delivery according to Service Level Agreements

Adhere to all procedures and processes to improve service delivery

Manage cost of an in or out-patient episode by implementing appropriate policies and guidelines

Identify financial and business risks to the company and escalate accordingly

Drive and support effective teamwork within the department

Engage in appropriate training interventions to promote own professional development

Ensure to demonstrate the company’s values on a daily basis

Collaborate with the existing in-hospital case managers and care coordinators to ensure improved clinical quality outcomes

Collaborate with Disease Management team in referral and management of High Risk beneficiaries

WHAT COMPETENCIES YOU’LL REQUIRE:

Telephone etiquette and Communication verbal and written

Accountability

Planning and organising

Problem solving

Time management

Attention to detail

Relationship building and interpersonal understanding

Customer orientation and results orientation

Empathy

Teamwork and cooperation

Responsibility and ownership

Business administration skills

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:

Matric

Nursing Diploma or Degree

Minimum of 2 years clinical experience within the private healthcare industry

Registered with SANC (South African Nursing Council)

Good understanding of the medical aid industry i.e. trends, competitors, legislation

Previous experience in a Managed Care environment required

Fully computer literate

Knowledge of Clinical coding; ICD, NRPL and CPT

