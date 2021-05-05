A well-established company is recruiting for a
CHIEF AUDIT EXECUTIVE
ROODEPOORT
Purpose of the role:
The purpose of the role is to deliver a comprehensive Internal Audit framework/philosophy for the group, ensuring all identified risks are addressed within best practice standards
Requirements:
- Relevant degree
- Current registration with the necessary institutes
- 10 years in an auditing environment
- 5 years at a senior management level
- Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].
If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful
Desired Skills:
- audit executive