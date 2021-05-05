Chief Audit Executive

A well-established company is recruiting for a
CHIEF AUDIT EXECUTIVE
ROODEPOORT

Purpose of the role:
The purpose of the role is to deliver a comprehensive Internal Audit framework/philosophy for the group, ensuring all identified risks are addressed within best practice standards

Requirements:

  • Relevant degree
  • Current registration with the necessary institutes
  • 10 years in an auditing environment
  • 5 years at a senior management level
  • Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].
    If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

  • audit executive

