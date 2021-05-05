Chief Audit Executive

A well-established company is recruiting for a

CHIEF AUDIT EXECUTIVE

ROODEPOORT

Purpose of the role:

The purpose of the role is to deliver a comprehensive Internal Audit framework/philosophy for the group, ensuring all identified risks are addressed within best practice standards

Requirements:

Relevant degree

Current registration with the necessary institutes

10 years in an auditing environment

5 years at a senior management level

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed] .

If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

audit executive

Learn more/Apply for this position