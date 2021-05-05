Cleaner (12 Months FTC) HSEI

A Cleaner (12 Months Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Health Systems Enablement & Innovation (HSEI) in Centurion – Gauteng.

Background

The Health Systems Enablement & Innovation (HSEI), based at the University of the Witwatersrand, studies enablement amongst individual patients, patient populations, health services and health systems with a particular focus on underserved or vulnerable populations. The aim is to help South Africa and African underserved and vulnerable populations and their national health systems realize their true potential. HSEI supports national health systems through healthcare delivery redesign, professional advice and research guided by our motto Dignity through healthcare.

Main purpose of the job

To maintain a safe and clean working environment of the HSEI Offices

Location

HSEI, Queens Office Park, Centurion

Key performance areas

Vacuum assigned offices, corridors, and common areas

Wash stairwells, balconies, and fire escapes

Empty all office waste bins and replace liners

Clean glass doors and mirrors

Wipe and dust office furniture and equipment (telephones, light switches, sockets, etc.)

Store cleaning equipment and products neatly in designated cupboards

Report anything in need of order, repair, or replacement to management

Wash crockery and cutlery and pack them away neatly

Wipe the microwave, fridge and other kitchen equipment as required

Clean sink, taps and wipe surrounding surfaces

Perform basic sterilization procedures as required

Disinfect and wash floors and lavatories

Replenish bathroom tissue and roller towels

Clean hand basins and surfaces

Check the liquid soap dispenser and replace soap as necessary

Setup crockery and refreshments for booked venues at scheduled times

Tidy and clean areas after meetings and/or events

Open/lock doors, open/close windows and deactivate/activate the alarm before and after meetings or events

Provide relief to receptionist/ administrator as required or scheduled

Receive visitors and direct them accordingly

Assist with ad hoc administration assignments and duties as required

Required minimum education and training

Grade 12 preferable (basic numeracy and literacy)

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Knowledge on the use of equipment and chemicals needed for cleaning

Professional, organized, and able to work quickly

A strong work ethic and a positive approach to tasks

Able to work independently and as part of a multidisciplinary team

Willing to take instructions from event organizers

Punctual and good timekeeping

Able to follow schedules and work to instructions

Required minimum work experience

Minimum of 1-year experience in office cleaning

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 11 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

