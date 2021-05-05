Cleaner (12 Months FTC) HSEI

A Cleaner (12 Months Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Health Systems Enablement & Innovation (HSEI) in Centurion – Gauteng.
Background
The Health Systems Enablement & Innovation (HSEI), based at the University of the Witwatersrand, studies enablement amongst individual patients, patient populations, health services and health systems with a particular focus on underserved or vulnerable populations. The aim is to help South Africa and African underserved and vulnerable populations and their national health systems realize their true potential. HSEI supports national health systems through healthcare delivery redesign, professional advice and research guided by our motto Dignity through healthcare.
Main purpose of the job
- To maintain a safe and clean working environment of the HSEI Offices
Location
- HSEI, Queens Office Park, Centurion
Key performance areas
- Vacuum assigned offices, corridors, and common areas
- Wash stairwells, balconies, and fire escapes
- Empty all office waste bins and replace liners
- Clean glass doors and mirrors
- Wipe and dust office furniture and equipment (telephones, light switches, sockets, etc.)
- Store cleaning equipment and products neatly in designated cupboards
- Report anything in need of order, repair, or replacement to management
- Wash crockery and cutlery and pack them away neatly
- Wipe the microwave, fridge and other kitchen equipment as required
- Clean sink, taps and wipe surrounding surfaces
- Perform basic sterilization procedures as required
- Disinfect and wash floors and lavatories
- Replenish bathroom tissue and roller towels
- Clean hand basins and surfaces
- Check the liquid soap dispenser and replace soap as necessary
- Setup crockery and refreshments for booked venues at scheduled times
- Tidy and clean areas after meetings and/or events
- Open/lock doors, open/close windows and deactivate/activate the alarm before and after meetings or events
- Provide relief to receptionist/ administrator as required or scheduled
- Receive visitors and direct them accordingly
- Assist with ad hoc administration assignments and duties as required
Required minimum education and training
- Grade 12 preferable (basic numeracy and literacy)
Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities
- Knowledge on the use of equipment and chemicals needed for cleaning
- Professional, organized, and able to work quickly
- A strong work ethic and a positive approach to tasks
- Able to work independently and as part of a multidisciplinary team
- Willing to take instructions from event organizers
- Punctual and good timekeeping
- Able to follow schedules and work to instructions
Required minimum work experience
- Minimum of 1-year experience in office cleaning
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 11 May 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.