Client services Internship at ERS Biometrics

Durbanville

Salary to be discussed

We are looking for enthusiastic and computer literate interns to join our internship programme. This role will involve getting to know our working environment and providing telephonic support, training and performing account setups to our clients in accordance with our company standards, along with technical installations.

You will need to be able to be adaptable and patient in the workplace. This is a vital function within the company and only those that prove themselves will be taken on in a permanent capacity.

If you believe you are able to communicate well and can handle yourself well on the phone please do apply today.

Requirements:

Computer Literate

Excellent communication skills both verbally and written

Own Laptop

Able to work occasional Saturdays

Able to work independently

Should you not hear back from us within 2 weeks please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

computer

communication

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position