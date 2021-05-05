Community Analyst at HERE Technologies

Sr Community Analyst

The Data Acquisition and Community Team is a strongly focused, result oriented team with a proactive attitude. Our team is international, covering Middle East & Africa . Our daily job is to explore the data market, plan and engage with potential business partners and data suppliers, and establish relevant relationships with stakeholders of specific products and industry segments, including the public sector to deliver on business data needs. We attend conferences/events and give public speeches.

Even though all team members work independently, there is a strong team spirit to exchange experiences and to grow together.

Develop a broad understanding of the various community segments in the region.

Execute the community strategy by selecting an optimal mix of communities (e.g. type of community) to meet regional goals and meet required scope, budget, timeframe and quality requirements.

Ensure proper incentive programs to keep targeted communities engaged (manage / increase active users and business value of community input).

Identify market trends and provide feedback on potential opportunities and threats to leadership and Product Management.

Build relevant cross-departmental and cross-functional relationships (e.g. Marketing, etc.)

Actively pursues suppliers of geospatial data, arranges meetings, presentations and follows up with suppliers.

Participate in local trade group(s) as appropriate and/or organize events in support of either creating and/or building relationships with target groups

Engage and influence government stakeholders to bring about changes, if necessary, to regulations enabling a open data market

You are a forward-thinking person and accountable for quality and accuracy of own objectives. Just like the rest of our winning-team you are also responsible for contribution to teamwork. Futhermore:

High degree of independence along with collaboration with internal stakeholders across legal, licensing, analytics, compliance, and business teams.

Extremely high levels of ownership, responsive, articulate, analytical, can learn new concepts with a growth mindset.

Bachelor degree (preferred technical or business degree)

Experience with supplier or customer relationship management, business development, and ability to build, sustain and leverage effective networking relationships.

Convincing and persuasive can-do attitude, with high goal orientation

Good interpersonal communication skills, including presentation, written and verbal

ravel requirement up to 30%

What we offer

HERE offers an opportunity to work in a cutting-edge technology environment with challenging problems to solve! You can make a direct impact on the delivery of the companys strategic goals while having the freedom to decide how to perform your work. We will support you in delivering your day-to-day tasks, achieving your personal goals, and develop your skills. Personal development is highly [Email Address Removed] can take different courses and trainings at our online University.

