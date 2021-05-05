Corporate Underwriter

Commercial/Corporate Insurance Portfolio Consultant
Manage portfolio of accounts:
- Client renewals
- Preparation
- Pre renewals
- Post renewals
- Renewal presentations
- Upselling/growth of existing business
- Credit control/liaison with accounts department
- Claims liaison with clients and insurers
New business including:
- Selling of revenue goals
- Cross selling within the group
Technical input:
- Complex claims
- Policy wordings
- Portfolio structures
Must have all insurance qualifications
Desired Skills:
- Technical Insurance
- Corporate Insurance
- Underwriting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Insurance Brokerage
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund