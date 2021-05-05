Corporate Underwriter

Commercial/Corporate Insurance Portfolio Consultant

Manage portfolio of accounts:

Client renewals

Preparation

Pre renewals

Post renewals

Renewal presentations

Upselling/growth of existing business

Credit control/liaison with accounts department

Claims liaison with clients and insurers

New business including:

Selling of revenue goals

Cross selling within the group

Technical input:

Complex claims

Policy wordings

Portfolio structures

Must have all insurance qualifications

Desired Skills:

Technical Insurance

Corporate Insurance

Underwriting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Insurance Brokerage

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position