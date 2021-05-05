Credit Controller

Our client in the transport industry is urgently looking for an experienced Credit Controller to join their team

Location: Johannesburg, Gauteng

Requirements:

Matric

Degree/Diploma in Finance/Accounting

Must be fluent in English

Must have 5 years of experience as a Credit Controller

Responsibilities:

Behave according to the standards required to enhance the performance and image of the Company.

Verify all payments from customers on bank statements (electronic transfers);

Manage the outstanding balances falling due and contact relevant customers before the balances become overdue to confirm payments. Frequently contact customers who are unable or refuse to pay their debts.

Where required initiate proceedings to ensure outstanding debts are bought to a satisfactory conclusion.

Keep the company up to date with new credit management procedures and techniques.

Process customer claims for damaged or stolen goods.

Sort out account queries.

Ensure that daily banking is done.

Manage and responsible for age analysis.

Responsible to ensure all accounts for the company are suspended in line with the Company standards and procedures. Ensure that this is updated and corrected when unsuspended. Ensure that this is regularly updated and corrected.

Verify rate increases annually.

Other tasks may be delegated to you from time to time, and you

need to perform these tasks as if it is an appointed task.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

