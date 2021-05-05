Creditors Controller at Twinsaver

Twinaver Group is looking for a Creditors Controller.

MAIN PURPOSE:

The Credit Controller is responsible for ensuring that sales to credit worthy customers continue without interruption by achieving timeous payments of all amounts due, collection of debt as well as the management of customer accounts and relationships. The credit controller has a responsibility to ensure the relationship with the customer is managed in a professional manner and will be required to have close interaction with the business managers to resolve all queries timeously and efficiently.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

Establish a good relationship with the customers. Be sensitive in respect of the business priorities. (Internal and External).

Ensure claims are cleared timeously (preferably one month after being raised)

Maintain an open item debtors’ sub-ledger.

Ensure that debts are collected and banked on time as per trading terms

Ensure that cash allocated timeously and allocated accurate and balanced.

Ensure claims are adequately researched and documentation drawn prior to authorization.

Follow up on sales or distribution to ensure that claims are timeously cleared.

Monthly Debtors Reconciliation

Ensure that credit note processing clerk has appropriate and accurate documentation on time.

Calculate claims prior to submission for authorization by the Key Account Managers Submit outstanding claims listing (Trade Agreements) monthly

Submit invoices and Pods for payment that is past due date.

Releasing of orders.

REQUIREMENTS:

FORMAL QUALIFICATION

Matric or relevant qualifications including accounting and related subjects.

Credit Management Level 3 Accredited. (ICM) advantageous

WORK EXPERIENCE

Minimum 3 years experience in FMCG chain store experience in a manufacturing environment.

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

Excel and Word Basic

Ability to communicate with both internal and external contacts

Valid Driver’s License

A good understanding of the financial impact of transactions on the business and its customers.

Numerical ability.

The ability to handle 450 to 550 active debtor accounts according to the prescribed requirements.

Must have a good understanding of accountancy

Punctual

Team Player

Works well under pressure

Assertive

Hardworking and highly motivated.

Desired Skills:

Creditors Controller

Credit Control

FMCG

MS Office

Accountancy

ICM

Accounts Payable

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Accounts Payable / Receivable

